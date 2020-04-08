What’s Next For NHL: Find A Way To Play Or Cancel The Season?

With the announcement three weeks ago that the NHL has joined several other major leagues and organizations in putting their 2020 seasons on hold, we’re forced to consider how different the situation for professional sports will be going forward. The league is now in full shutdown and it is uncertain when things will pick back up again. If you’re a worried fan looking for a distraction, you have some options, but you also probably want some of your questions answered.

What should I do until the season resumes?

No doubt there’s a push to find different forms of leisure and entertainment while stuck inside weathering this storm. For sports fans, in particular, the total lack of activity within the sporting world can be hard to handle. Although it can be a good time to catch up on reading some of your favorite player’s profiles and re-watching past highlights, you can also try out an online casino or test your luck with roulette online like this interactive game, and simulate a little of the sporting action. It’s an entertaining and exciting way to pass the time until the season picks up again.

Will the season be canceled?

Although things are on pause until further notice, there is still hope in the air that the season won’t have to be canceled completely. No end has been officially announced so it remains to be seen how things will unfold. The league has said it will get things back underway “as soon as it is appropriate and prudent.” Keep your fingers crossed.

What made the league decide it was time to take action?

The turning point was when Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive. The NBA immediately suspended its season and after watching all the other major leagues call a timeout, it must have seemed like the only thing for the NHL to do. The pause was called in an effort to protect the health and safety of the players and to generally help contain the pandemics. It’s important to think of all the shared facilities and lockers rooms that athletes spend time in, and how quickly things could have escalated had they been left to continue unchecked.

What are players up to in the meantime?

Well, you might be surprised to learn that players are probably spending much of their time the same way that you are — chilling out at home. Under the official suspension, all NHL teams had to halt meetings and practices. The players and personnel are being advised not to travel and are all at home on self-quarantine.

Are any NHL players currently under risk?

As reported at EssentiallySports.com, it was announced this week that an unidentified player for the Ottawa Senators tested positive, he is the first case to be reported within the NHL. According to the team, he is exhibiting only mild symptoms and is being treated in isolation. They also noted that all those who had been in contact with him were quickly notified.

How would playoffs unfold if the regular season is canceled?

In the event that the season is not picked back up, it is safe to say that points percentage will probably be what playoff seeding is dependent on. This refers to the percentage of points a team currently holds in the rankings as determined by their highest possible point total.