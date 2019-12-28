Western Conference NHL Injuries: Ducks, Blackhawks, Kings, Predators, and Jets

Western Conference NHL injuries

Elliott Teaford: Anaheim Ducks forward Rickard Rakell (upper-body) was on the ice yesterday but remains out.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks forwards Calvin de Haan and Brent Seabrook both underwent successful surgery on their right shoulders yesterday.

De Haan will be out for four to five months. Seabrook’s recovery time won’t be updated until after he has surgery on both of his hips (one in early January and the other in early February).

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks forward Drake Caggiula took part in some line rushes and his getting closer to returning. He is still experiencing some concussion-related symptoms every three or four days for an hour or less. They are still being careful with him.

John Hoven: The Los Angeles Kings have put forward Trevor Lewis on the IR retroactive to December 21st.

John Hoven: Kings forward Dustin Brown is ill and did not travel with the team on their weekend road trip to San Jose and Vancouver.

Robby Stanley: Nashville Predators forward Colton Sissons (lower-body) and defenseman Dan Hamhuis (upper-body) left last night’s game early.

Robby Stanley: Hamhuis took a puck to the face and was bleeding pretty good.

Mitchell Clinton: Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice said that forward Bryan Little has been back on the ice intermittently. He’s been one day on the ice, one day off.

The next step for forward Mathieu Perreault is to take contact in the main group today.