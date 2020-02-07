Western Conference Injury Updates: Flames, Blackhawks, Oilers, Blues, Sharks, and Canucks

Derek Wills: Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving said that defenseman Mark Giordano is week-to-week with a hamstring injury.

Pat Steinberg: Giordano has been placed on the IR. There is no timetable on his return. Surgery is not required.

Treliving said the outcome was better than they originally thought and added that they’ll have a better idea on the timeline in a week.

Calgary Flames: Defenseman Oliver Kylington missed last night’s game with an illness.

Scott Powers: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook is expected to be out for five to six months as all three surgeries have been done – his right shoulder and both hips.

Jason Gregor: Edmonton Oilers forward Joakim Nygard will be out for six to eight weeks.

Jim Thomas: St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko was on the ice yesterday with the team doing some drills.

San Jose Sharks: Forward Tomas Hertl had successful surgery on his left knee on Monday. He is expected to be ready for the start of training camp.

Dan Murphy: Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Vancouver Canucks: Defenseman Oscar Fantenberg left last night’s game early with an upper-body injury,