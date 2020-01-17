Western Conference Injury Updates: Blackhawks, Stars, Golden Knights and Jets

Chicago Blackhawks: The Blackhawks have placed forward Dylan Strome on the IR with a right ankle injury retroactive to January 7th.

Josh Clark: Dallas Stars forward Radek Faksa is day-to-day. Both Mattias Janmark and Anton Khudobin have been feeling under the weather.

Jeff Odom of NHL.com: Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen left last night’s game after the second period with an upper-body injury. He tried to get through the game after the incident, two shifts, but he didn’t come out for the third.

Josh Clark: Stars coach Rick Bowness said that Heiskanen is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Looks more like a cross-check to the head (perhaps accidental) in slow-mo

Defenseman Stephen Johns hasn’t played in the past 22 months because of post-traumatic headaches – he could return this weekend.

“We’ll talk about that over the next couple of days,” Bowness said. “There’s a good chance he’ll play Saturday, but we’ll evaluate that (Friday) and Saturday morning.”

Sean Shapiro: Stars defenseman Stephen Johns conditioning stint is over. He has been recalled but will remain on the LTIR for now.

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson is out week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Ken Wiebe: The Winnipeg Jets have put defensemen Tucker Poolman and Carl Dahlstrom on the IR.