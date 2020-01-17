Western Conference Injury Updates: Blackhawks, Stars, Golden Knights and Jets
Miro Heiskanen left with an upper-body injury.
© Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Western Conference Injury Updates

Chicago Blackhawks: The Blackhawks have placed forward Dylan Strome on the IR with a right ankle injury retroactive to January 7th.

Josh Clark: Dallas Stars forward Radek Faksa is day-to-day. Both Mattias Janmark and Anton Khudobin have been feeling under the weather.

Jeff Odom of NHL.com: Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen left last night’s game after the second period with an upper-body injury. He tried to get through the game after the incident, two shifts, but he didn’t come out for the third.

Defenseman Stephen Johns hasn’t played in the past 22 months because of post-traumatic headaches – he could return this weekend.

“We’ll talk about that over the next couple of days,” Bowness said. “There’s a good chance he’ll play Saturday, but we’ll evaluate that (Friday) and Saturday morning.”

  • Sean Shapiro: Stars defenseman Stephen Johns conditioning stint is over. He has been recalled but will remain on the LTIR for now.

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson is out week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Ken Wiebe: The Winnipeg Jets have put defensemen Tucker Poolman and Carl Dahlstrom on the IR.