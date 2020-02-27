Upcoming Developments For The NHL Seattle Expansion Team

Hockey fans are eagerly awaiting the NHL Seattle Expansion Team. As Seattle prepares for the 2021-22 season, there are still numerous questions that remain unanswered from the team’s name to the coaching staff. This expansion team will be the 32nd team in the league. Though Seattle is not expected to start playing until 2021, the expectations are high after the Vegas Golden Knights stellar performance in their inaugural season.

Team Name

Many hockey fans wonder what Seattle’s new NHL team will be named. With a name anticipated to be announced in March, the prospective list is long. This list includes the Cougars, Eagles, Emeralds, Evergreens, Firebirds, Kraken, Renegades, Seals, Sea Lions, Totems, and Whales. The Seattle expansion franchise has reached out to its burgeoning fan base, asking for suggestions ranging from mythical creatures, sea animals, and historical figures to anything that eats Canucks. Fans have mocked up a multitude of different jerseys in response to the rumors. However, no name will be announced until at least March.

Attracting Fans

The Seattle Expansion Team is already cultivating a new fan base. The team is focused on attracting a fan base that reflects Seattle’s diverse communities. The new expansion team is building a staff that represents all of Seattle. For example, 46% of the current staff is female and 24% of the staff are of different ethnic backgrounds. Fans are noticing the effort. When Seattle sought 10,000 season ticket deposits within a six week period, they met their goal within 12 minutes. Seattle has already shown tremendous enthusiasm for the new expansion team, while still remaining unsure about what the team’s logo or colors will be.

Scouting Players

Seattle differs from the other NHL clubs scouting tactics by looking closer at the players than rival team strategies. Scouts are focusing on puck handling ability and how they handle both sides of the ice. They are also taking note of the player’s interactions with fellow teammates. The scouts are looking for players who can serve as a strong foundation. They are not as interested in star power players featured in sportsbooks, casino games, and fantasy teams. They are searching for creative players with a good hockey sense. The scouts are building a foundation for the future. Seattle’s focus is to collect information. As they gather insights about prospective players, they are assembling a database for future trades. Currently, they are creating a list of prospective players to recruit from other teams.

Building The Arena

Fans are excited about the arena’s addition to Seattle. The construction for the new Seattle Center Arena began on Dec. 5, 2018. The expansion team is using a privately funded $700 million dollar investment to build the arena. Taking the 1962 World’s Fair roof, the arena will combine 21st-century amenities with Seattle’s past. The exterior of the structure will keep its iconic roof and four pillars. Additionally, the arena’s capacity will be expanded. Construction is centered around minimizing the impact on the surrounding community. Every phase is being done with community revitalization in mind. It is expected to be completed in the spring of 2021.

Building The Organization

CEO Tod Leiweke is building the Expansion Team’s organization with a focus on the long term. He made two major hires in July of 2019. He brought on Alexandra Mandrycky as the director of hockey operations. Leiweke also named Ron Francis as the team’s first general manager. Additionally, Ricky Olczyk was named as the assistant general manager. The Expansion Team also brought on five pro scouts. As the Expansion Team prepares for their inaugural season, Leiweke is creating an organization that will last.

Fans are excited about The NHL Seattle Expansion Team. As Seattle prepares for the 2021-22 season, many announcements are yet to come. With a name, colors, and a logo still undecided, fans are eagerly wondering what the new club will choose. The excitement has captivated all of Seattle. Creating recruitment lists, the team is already preparing to build a winning team. While the arena continues to be built, hockey fans are looking for as much information on the 32nd team. As more details come to light, consider the ideas above for what to look for in Seattle’s Expansion Team.