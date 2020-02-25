Trade Deadline Fallout: San Jose Sharks, Philadelphia Flyers, Edmonton Oilers, Winnipeg Jets

Thornton a little disappointed

Kevin Kurz: Had been told the San Jose Sharks forward Joe Thornton was a little disappointed that nothing ended up happening.

GM Doug Wilson was working to get a trade done, but for whatever reason, he couldn’t get a deal done with someone.

Flyers weren’t looking to move Gostisbehere

Dave Isaac: Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher on defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere: “I wouldn’t say I’m always on social media, but I’m amazed at how often I’m trading him. I like Shayne.

“We were certainly not looking to move him. Teams called me on him. Nothing really makes sense right now to move one of our seven D.”

Holland not worried about an Anthanasiou contract

Jason Gregor: Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland on newly acquired, pending RFA Andreas Athanasiou: “I will worry about the contract in the summer. I will put in a qualifying offer and go from there. I’m not worried about it.”

Jonathan Willis: The Oilers never really got close at the deadline to acquire a center.

Byfuglien a work in progress … Jets weren’t close on any ‘hockey trades’

Paul Friesen: Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff on Dustin Byfuglien‘s decision to not attempt to play this season: “That essentially squashed anything that might happen for someone to maybe put him in their lineup this year. We can still trade him at any point in time, with respect to the future… so it’s still a work in progress.”

Paul Friesen: Cheveldayoff added that they knew a couple of weeks ago that Byfuglien wouldn’t be playing this season.

Murat Ates: Cheveldayoff said he was talking with a few teams about a “hockey trade” but didn’t get close on anything.

The groundwork for some future trades may have been laid.

Murat Ates: Cheveldayoff on some of the offers that were coming in: “I certainly wasn’t willing to take away from this group just for the sake of picking up a late pick.”