Trade Deadline Fallout and Rumors: Thornton, Barrie, Marleau, Trocheck, Pageau, Simmonds and more

Elliotte Friedman: AHL trades can still be made, but those players are not eligible for the post-season. The Hurricanes could use some goaltending, the Maple Leafs defensemen, and Coyotes scoring.

The Boston Bruins and Dallas Stars weren’t that interested in Joe Thornton. The San Jose Sharks plan to be back in contention next season. Will Thornton be back? If he’s not back with the Sharks next season, could there be a fit with the Toronto Maple Leafs, who believes considered him at the deadline?

The Maple Leafs made it clear they weren’t trading Tyson Barrie unless they received a defenseman that could help them now and a future asset. They would have taken Troy Stecher from the Vancouver Canucks, but the Canucks don’t have the draft picks and wouldn’t give up certain prospects.

The Edmonton Oilers considered Patrick Marleau at the deadline.

The Detroit Red Wings tried to get the Oilers to include a first-round pick for Andreas Athanasiou but they held strong with only seconds.

The Arizona Coyotes, Calgary Flames, and Minnesota Wild made offers to the Florida Panthers for Vincent Trocheck before he was traded to the Hurricanes.

Believe that the Chicago Blackhawks didn’t want to offer Robin Lehner a contract longer than two years.

The Ottawa Senators may have gotten within $250,000-$500,000 per year with Jean-Gabriel Pageau before they traded him, but they weren’t crazy with the term.

The Flames considered Wayne Simmonds at the deadline.

Money was an issues when it came to the Minnesota Wild-New York Islanders – Zach Parise–Andrew Ladd – deal not getting done. Parise has $37 million in cap room, $19 million in salary. Ladd has $16.5 million in cap room, and $9 million in salary. The Wild had some concern about a cap-recapture penalty if Parise retired.

Colorado Avalanche forward Tyson Yost drew some interest.

The Detroit Red Wings received interest in Luke Glendening but GM Steve Yzerman wasn’t making it easy.

Philadelphia Flyers received interest in Scott Laughton.