Taylor Hall, the NHL Trade Market, and the Future of the New Jersey Devils

After several weeks of conjecture, the New Jersey Devils did what everyone expected and traded winger Taylor Hall.

The return for the former Hart Trophy winner – three prospects, a conditional first-round pick in 2020 and a conditional third in 20201 – drew lukewarm reviews from fans and pundits. However, Devils general manager Ray Shero had little choice.

Hall, 28, is slated to become an unrestricted free agent in July. Given his reluctance to sign a contract extension, and the Devils’ playoff hopes rapidly fading, Shero opted to get the best possible return now, rather than let the situation drag out until the Feb. 24 trade deadline.

Some might question that logic. A non-contending club carrying a top pending UFA they’re unable to re-sign usually waits until the trade deadline draws near in hopes of maximizing that player’s trade value.

After gauging the trade market, however, Shero decided Hall’s value wasn’t likely to improve between now and Feb. 24. With the winger likely to test this summer’s free-agent market, interested clubs weren’t willing to part with more than draft picks and prospects.

Moving Hall now also affects the trade market. With the former Hart Trophy winner off of the market, the value of the other potential trade candidates should improve. The New York Post‘s Larry Brooks believes it’ll make it easier for the Rangers to get a better return for pending UFA winger Chris Kreider. The Los Angeles Kings’ Tyler Toffoli could also fall into that category.

With Hall gone, Shero can shift his focus toward his other UFA players. He’ll have two more months to decide if he’ll re-sign or peddle defensemen Sami Vatanen and Andy Greene and winger Wayne Simmonds.

Of the three, Vatanen holds the most value. He’s younger (28) and remains in his prime as an all-around top-four defenseman. His injury history is a concern, as he’s yet to play more than 71 games in a season. Nevertheless, contenders seeking a skilled right-shot rearguard will come calling.

Greene is long in the tooth at 37, but he logs over 19 minutes of ice time per game and leads the Devils in blocked shots (67). His experience and leadership could be vital to a playoff-bound club.

Simmonds, 31, is no longer as effective a two-way player as he was during his heyday with the Philadelphia Flyers. He could still be attractive to a postseason contender seeking checking-line depth.

Shero could have other moves in mind. Winger Kyle Palmieri is a topic of recent media speculation. He’s signed through 2020-21 with an annual average value of $4.65-million. He also carries an eight-team no-trade list.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman recently reported gritty winger Miles Wood was available. The 24-year-old carries an affordable $2.75-million AAV through 2021-22.

Palmieri and Wood could be enticing for teams seeking forward depth beyond this season. Nevertheless, Shero won’t be under pressure to move them before the February trade deadline.

The future of P.K. Subban in New Jersey could also come into question. Acquired last summer from the Nashville Predators, the 30-year-old former Norris Trophy winner is struggling through the worst performance of his career with five points in 33 games.

Subban is signed through 2021-22 with an annual average value of $9 million. He also lacks no-trade protection, giving Shero some flexibility if he decides to use the blueliner as a bargaining chip.

Given Subban’s cap hit, such a move would take place in the off-season when teams have more cap space and willingness to make big-ticket deals. His decline this season, however, could force Shero to absorb part of his cap hit or take back a toxic contract to make a deal happen.

Time will tell what Shero has in store for the Devils. Whatever he does will be geared toward rebuilding around a younger core that includes Nico Hischier, Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, and Will Butcher.