Skills Competition Results and Highlights

Skills Competition results and some video highlights
Tom Gulitti of NHL.com: Shooting Stars
Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks, 22 points (two in tiebreaker)
Mitchell Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs, 22 points
Ryan O’Reilly, St. Louis Blues, 22 points
Matthew Tkachuk, Calgary Flames, 20 points
Marie-Philip Poulin, Canada, 15 points
David Perron, St. Louis Blues, 14 points
Tyler Seguin, Dallas Stars, 14 points
Hilary Knight, United States, 14 points
David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins, 10 points
Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators, 6 points
Tom Gulitti: Hardest Shot final standings.
Shea Weber 106.5
John Carlson 104.5
Elias Pettersson 102.4
Mark Giordano 102.1
Victor Hedman 102.1
Seth Jones 98.8
Tom Gulitti: Accuracy Shooting final standings.
Slavin 9.505 seconds
Draisaitl 10.257
Huberdeau 13.704
Pietrangelo 13.763
Bertuzzi 13.868 seconds
Scheifele 15.160
Hertl 17.161
Hischier 19.550
Tom Gulitti: Shot streak final standings
Binnington 10 saves
Vasilevskiy 9
Andersen 7
Markstrom 5
Holtby 5
Jarry 4
Helleybuyck 4
Rittich 4
Mathew Barzal 13.175 seconds
Connor McDavid 13.215
Chris Kreider 13.509
Jack Eichel 13.540
Nathan MacKinnon 13.895
Anthony Duclair 14.005
Travis Konecny 14.113
Quinn Hughes 14.263
Barzal missed Dylan Larkin’s record by .003.
Women’s 3 on 3 – Canada 2 – USA 1
🚨 Rebecca Johnston 1-0 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/ZGpPXsxLfI
— Here’s Your Replay ⬇️ (@HeresYourReplay) January 25, 2020
🚨 Melodie Daoust 2-0 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/YkQwv6jWIQ
— Here’s Your Replay ⬇️ (@HeresYourReplay) January 25, 2020
🚨 Hilary Knight 2-1 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/R9kMWECTYF
— Here’s Your Replay ⬇️ (@HeresYourReplay) January 25, 2020