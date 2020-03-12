Quick Hits: The NHL and the Coronavirus Situation

The NHL issued a statement about the Coronavirus after the NBA’s decision to suspend their season

Update: NHL PR: “Given the uncertainty regarding next steps regarding the coronavirus, Clubs are advised not to conduct morning skates, practices or team meetings today.”

NHL Public Relations: “The National Hockey League is aware of the NBA’s decision tonight to indefinitely suspend its season due to a player testing positive for the coronavirus. The NHL is continuing to consult with medical experts and is evaluating the options. We expect to have a further update tomorrow.”

Elliotte Friedman: The NHL will have a conference call today with all teams. The NHLPA will talk to their executive committee.

Darren Dreger: “The NHL statement states there will be an update . The NHLPA will issue a similar statement . The NBA decision was swift and significant. The NHL and PA need more time to speak with owners, players and all involved. Thursday will be a significant day for the NHL.”

Darren Dreger: “All scenarios being discussed and possible. Playing in empty buildings across the league. Postponement. Pushback or delay to end regular season. A cap on the regular season followed by a break before playoffs. Everything is in play at this point.”

Pierre LeBrun: “Just based on the overlap in NBA/NHL arenas alone, I don’t know how it doesn’t lead to the NHL suspending play eventually. We’ll see what Thursday brings.”

Eric Engels: “Spoke with people all around the NHL today. Last thing anyone wants is to cancel the rest of the season/playoffs. Belief is that all options would be examined before that 1 is exercised. But general sense I got was most feel it’s a matter of when, not if, action will be suspended”

Eric Engels : “One exec said, if one player gets it, the whole thing is done. Now it’s happened with the NBA and the league has suspended its season.”

Eric Engels: "In having these discussions, most felt we were weeks away from this kind of action. There's little doubt we're hours away from it now. I understand the NHL consulting with the players and the teams before making an announcement. I expect them to announce the season is suspended."

Mark Spector: “It seems very likely that this game at Rogers Place will be the last NHL game played in Canada for an extended period. Very possibly until next October.”