Quick Hits: NHL Injury Updates, Corey Perry, and John Tortorella

Aaron Portzline: Have heard that Columbus Blue Jackets forward Cam Atkinson (ankle) is traveling with the team. He’s been skating the past few days. It’s not known if he will get back into the lineup.

Brian Hedger: Blue Jackets forward Alexander Wennberg is traveling with the team. He took a puck to the jaw area on Tuesday.

Forward Alexandre Texier (IR) has an upper-body injury and is not traveling with the team.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators defenseman Nikita Zaitsev likely isn’t ready to return to the lineup tonight.

Defenseman Ron Hainsey will be out for at least another week.

Goaltender Anders Nilsson (concussion) is back skating.

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights forward Cody Eakin practiced with teammates yesterday. He’s been out since November 29th.

Perry to have a hearing tomorrow

NHL Player Safety: Dallas Stars forward Corey Perry will have a hearing tomorrow for his elbow on Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis.

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: Ellis left yesterday’s game after taking the elbow in the first period.

“Hopefully it’s not too long, but he got banged up pretty good,” Predators coach Peter Laviolette said when asked for an update on Ellis’ condition.

Greg Wyshynski: If Perry were to get a three-game suspension, he would miss his return to Anaheim.

Tortorella fined $20,000

NHL Public Relations: Statement on John Tortorella being fined $20,000:

“Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella has been fined $20,000 for comments following NHL Game No. 604 at Columbus on Sunday, Dec. 29, the National Hockey League announced today. Additionally, Tortorella has been assessed a conditional fine of $25,000, which will be collected in the event of similar inappropriate behavior through Dec. 29, 2020.

The fine money goes to the NHL Foundation.”

John Shannon: Tortorella has now been fined nine times and suspended three times while being a coach.