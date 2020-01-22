Quick Hits: NHL Injury Updates, Andersson and Rangers Talking, and Manning Suspended

Chip Alexander: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that defenseman Dougie Hamilton was around the team yesterday.

Brind’Amour said that they are not counting on Hamilton being able to return this season and added that “It’s a bad injury.”

Helene St. James: Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said that forward Anthony Mantha and his mid-body injury will be out for at least another month. It’s possible he’ll be out for the rest of the season.

Helene St. James: Red Wings defenseman Mike Green will be out for at least a couple weeks with his upper-body injury,

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz said that Cal Clutterbuck hasn’t resumed skating yet, but is doing off-ice workouts. He has tendon damage to the left wrist.

Trotz said that Clutterbuck could resume skating after the break.

Dan Rosen: New York Rangers Artemi Panarin missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Josh Getzoff: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Nick Bjugstad and defenseman Justin Schultz are progressing but weren’t ready to go last night. They both skated in Pittsburgh again yesterday.

Andy Strickland: St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko was on the ice for the first time since he was injured in late October.

Andersson talking to the Rangers

Larry Brooks: Things between the New York Rangers and Lias Andersson have cooled a bit.

John Davidson has been speaking with Andersson directly for about the past 10 days.

Andersson has started skating with Kungalvs IK, a Division II team. He has the Rangers approval to do this.

AHL suspends Manning for five games

Bakersfield Condors: Statement from Edmonton Oilers defenseman Brandon Manning yesterday: “Last night I made comments to an opposing player that were stupid and offensive. After the game I spoke with the opposing player in person, which I’m very grateful for. He allowed me to apologized for what I said.

To say I’ve learned from this situation is an understatement and I promise to be better.”