Quick Hits: NHL Injury Updates And A Couple Of Notes From Around The League

Cap Friendly Transactions: The Arizona Coyotes put goaltender Darcy Kuemper on the IR.

Craig Morgan: Kuemper didn’t have a setback, the Coyotes needed a roster spot for forward Brad Richardson.

CBJ Public Relations: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Alexander Wennberg left yesterday’s game early with an upper-body injury.

Dana Wakiji: Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said that they expect forward Andreas Athanasiou to be in the lineup tonight.

Forward Frans Nielsen is listed as day-to-day and won’t be in the lineup.

Dana Wakiji: Red Wings coach Blashill on forward Filip Zadina: “Lower body. Tentative timeline, two to three weeks.”

Dana Wakiji: Coach Blashill on Zadina: “It actually happened on Friday and kind of as he played through it” on Saturday.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville said that Aleksander Barkov was feeling better yesterday but they didn’t have an update on his status after practice.

Lisa Dillman: Los Angeles Kings coach Todd McLellan on defenseman Drew Doughty: “We’re trying to get him (Doughty) ready to go. He’s had a lot of time off- he’s so important to our team. We’re trying to prepare him for the games.”

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens forwards Jonathan Drouin and Paul Byron skated yesterday morning but weren’t ready to return to the lineup.

Jordan Hall: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere could return to the lineup on tonight against the Red Wings.

Patrick Johnston: There was no setback for Vancouver Canucks forward Micheal Ferland, but his conditioning stint with Utica (AHL) isn’t happening right away. Scheduling complicates it, so he may not be there until later this week.

NHL Notes

Michael Russo: The Minnesota Wild have placed defenseman Nick Seeler on waivers.

Aaron Portzline: The Columbus Blue Jackets signed Nathan Gerbe to a two-year extension,

2020-21: $700,000 NHL, $500,000 in the AHL.

2021-22: $800,000 NHL, $500,000 in the AHL.

Cap Friendly: “Based on our records, Gerbe’s $500,000 minor salary is the highest for a player on a 2-way contract in 2020-21. Nate Prosser of the Flyers is now second with $425,000. For this season, Leafs Kalle Kossila holds the highest 2-way minor salary at $475,000.”