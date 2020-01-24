Quick Hits: NHL Injury Notes and Skills Competition Events and Participants

NHL Injury Notes

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets Ryan Murray and his lower-body injury are progressing. He’s been skating on his own but not with the team yet.

Dan Rosen: New York Rangers Artemi Panarin has been dealing an upper-body injury.

Leafs PR: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin was assigned to the Toronto Marlies of the AHL on a conditioning stint.

Terry Koshan: Muzzin and the Maple Leafs are targeting a return against the Nashville Predators on Monday.

Kevin McGran: Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews is skipping the NHL All-Star events this weekend as he’s dealing with a nagging wrist injury.

Mike Zeisberger: Matthews on playing Monday: “That’s my plan, that’s my goal. Hopefully it gets better, I’ll go through the process and have a good practice on Sunday and go from there. But definitely my goal is to try to stay as healthy as possible and play Monday.”

Rick Dhaliwal: The agent for injured Vancouver Canucks forward Micheal Ferland: “Hoping he is back in a couple of weeks, Mike feels great. I spoke to his doctors and they are confident in his recovery.”

NHL Skills Competition events and participants

John Shannon: Shooting Stars…Participants

2 Women’s Elite All-Stars – TBD

David Pastrnak, Bruins

Matthew Tkachuk, Flames

Patrick Kane, Blackhawks

Tyler Seguin, Stars

Brady Tkachuk, Senators

Ryan O’Reilly, Blues

David Perron, Blues

Mitch Marner, Maple Leafs

Hardest Shot….Participants:

Mark Giordano, Flames

Seth Jones, Blue Jackets

Shea Weber, Canadiens

Victor Hedman, Lightning

Elias Pettersson, Canucks

John Carlson, Capitals

Accuracy Shooting…Participants:

Jaccob Slavin, Hurricanes

Tyler Bertuzzi, Red Wings

Leon Draisaitl, Oilers

Jonathan Huberdeau, Panthers

Nico Hischier, Devils

Tomas Hertl, Sharks

Alex Pietrangelo, Blues

Mark Scheifele, Jets

Save Streak…Participants:

David Rittich, Flames

Tristan Jarry, Penguins

Jordan Binnington, Blues

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Lightning

Frederik Andersen, Maple Leafs

Jacob Markstrom, Canucks

Braden Holtby, Capitals

Connor Hellebuyck, Jets

Fastest Skater…Participants:

Jack Eichel, Sabres

Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche

Connor McDavid, Oilers

Mathew Barzal, Islanders

Chris Kreider, Rangers

Anthony Duclair, Senators

Travis Konecny, Flyers

Quinn Hughes, Canucks

Women’s 3 on 3 game

Canadian All-Stars:

F Meghan Agosta

F Mélodie Daoust

G Ann-Renée Desbiens

D Renata Fast

D Laura Fortino

F Rebecca Johnston

F Sarah Nurse

F Marie-Philip Poulin

F Natalie Spooner

F Blayre Turnbull

American All-Stars:

D Kacey Bellamy

F Alex Carpenter

F Kendall Coyne Schofield

F Brianna Decker

F Amanda Kessel

F Hilary Knight

F Jocelyn Lamoureux-Davidson

F Annie Pankowski

G Alex Rigsby Cavallini

D Lee Stecklein