Quick Hits: NHL Injury Notes and Skills Competition Events and Participants

NHL Injury Notes
Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets Ryan Murray and his lower-body injury are progressing. He’s been skating on his own but not with the team yet.
Dan Rosen: New York Rangers Artemi Panarin has been dealing an upper-body injury.
Leafs PR: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin was assigned to the Toronto Marlies of the AHL on a conditioning stint.
- Terry Koshan: Muzzin and the Maple Leafs are targeting a return against the Nashville Predators on Monday.
Kevin McGran: Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews is skipping the NHL All-Star events this weekend as he’s dealing with a nagging wrist injury.
Mike Zeisberger: Matthews on playing Monday: “That’s my plan, that’s my goal. Hopefully it gets better, I’ll go through the process and have a good practice on Sunday and go from there. But definitely my goal is to try to stay as healthy as possible and play Monday.”
Rick Dhaliwal: The agent for injured Vancouver Canucks forward Micheal Ferland: “Hoping he is back in a couple of weeks, Mike feels great. I spoke to his doctors and they are confident in his recovery.”
NHL Skills Competition events and participants
John Shannon: Shooting Stars…Participants
2 Women’s Elite All-Stars – TBD
David Pastrnak, Bruins
Matthew Tkachuk, Flames
Patrick Kane, Blackhawks
Tyler Seguin, Stars
Brady Tkachuk, Senators
Ryan O’Reilly, Blues
David Perron, Blues
Mitch Marner, Maple Leafs
Hardest Shot….Participants:
Mark Giordano, Flames
Seth Jones, Blue Jackets
Shea Weber, Canadiens
Victor Hedman, Lightning
Elias Pettersson, Canucks
John Carlson, Capitals
Accuracy Shooting…Participants:
Jaccob Slavin, Hurricanes
Tyler Bertuzzi, Red Wings
Leon Draisaitl, Oilers
Jonathan Huberdeau, Panthers
Nico Hischier, Devils
Tomas Hertl, Sharks
Alex Pietrangelo, Blues
Mark Scheifele, Jets
Save Streak…Participants:
David Rittich, Flames
Tristan Jarry, Penguins
Jordan Binnington, Blues
Andrei Vasilevskiy, Lightning
Frederik Andersen, Maple Leafs
Jacob Markstrom, Canucks
Braden Holtby, Capitals
Connor Hellebuyck, Jets
Fastest Skater…Participants:
Jack Eichel, Sabres
Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche
Connor McDavid, Oilers
Mathew Barzal, Islanders
Chris Kreider, Rangers
Anthony Duclair, Senators
Travis Konecny, Flyers
Quinn Hughes, Canucks
Women’s 3 on 3 game
Canadian All-Stars:
F Meghan Agosta
F Mélodie Daoust
G Ann-Renée Desbiens
D Renata Fast
D Laura Fortino
F Rebecca Johnston
F Sarah Nurse
F Marie-Philip Poulin
F Natalie Spooner
F Blayre Turnbull
American All-Stars:
D Kacey Bellamy
F Alex Carpenter
F Kendall Coyne Schofield
F Brianna Decker
F Amanda Kessel
F Hilary Knight
F Jocelyn Lamoureux-Davidson
F Annie Pankowski
G Alex Rigsby Cavallini
D Lee Stecklein