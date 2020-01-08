Quick Hits: MTL-NSH Trade, Williams, Scuderi, Chara-Trenin Tussle, and Kadri Chuckin’ Knuckles

Canadiens ship out another former first-round pick

Pierre LeBrun: The Montreal Canadiens have traded forward Michael McCarron to the Nashville Predators for forward Laurent Dauphin.

L.A. Lariviere: “With McCarron trade, #Habs have now shipped off a seventh player selected in the 1st round by the organization since the 2009 draft. All were traded by Bergevin.”

Williams back with the Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes: The Hurricanes and Justin Williams agreed on a one-year deal with a base salary of $700,000 with up to $1.3 million in bonuses for the regular season and playoffs.

“We’ve been in frequent contact with Justin over the last few months regarding his status,” said Waddell. “We’re thrilled that he has decided to return to playing, and we’re confident that adding him to our group will help us both on and off the ice.”

James (@Account4hockey): Chris Johnston said on Sportsnet 960 that the Justin Williams drew interest from the Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins, Washington Capitals, and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Interim tag for Scuderi

Adam Vingan: Rob Scuderi has been named to John Hynes’ staffs as the Nashville Predators “interim” assistant coach.

Trenin almost buckles Chara

Yakov Trenin fights Zdeno Chara and lands a big right pic.twitter.com/soUdTb461O — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) January 8, 2020

Nazem Kadri didn’t like the hit on teammate Joonas Donskoi