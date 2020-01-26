Quick Hits: Midseason Awards, Skills Comp Record Holders, and Man-Games Lost

NHL Midseason Award Winners by the PHWA

The PHWA: Hart Trophy

1. Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

2. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

3. David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

Norris Trophy

1. John Carlson, Washington Capitals

2. Roman Josi, Nashville Predators

3. Dougie Hamilton, Carolina Hurricanes

Selke Trophy

1. Sean Couturier, Philadelphia Flyers

2. Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins

3. Ryan O’Reilly, St. Louis Blues

Calder Trophy

1. Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

2. Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

3. Victor Olofsson, Buffalo Sabres

Lady Byng Trophy

1. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

2. Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

3. Ryan O’Reilly, St. Louis Blues

Vezina Trophy

1. Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

2. Ben Bishop, Dallas Stars

3. Darcy Kuemper, Arizona Coyotes

Jack Adams Award

1. Mike Sullivan, Pittsburgh Penguins

2. John Tortorella, Columbus Blue Jackets

3. Craig Berube, St. Louis Blues

Jim Gregory GM of the Year Award

1. Joe Sakic, Colorado Avalanche

2. John Chayka, Arizona Coyotes

3. Doug Armstrong, St. Louis Blues

Rod Langway Award – to the defenseman who best excels in the defensive aspect of the game.

1. Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes

2. Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

3. Roman Josi, Nashville Predators

Comeback Player of the Year Award

1. William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs

2. Anthony Duclair, Ottawa Senators

3. Max Pacioretty, Vegas Golden Knights

Skills Competition Record Holders

Mathew Barzal (13.175) became the second @NYIslanders player to win the Fastest Skater event, joining Michael Grabner who clocked a time of 14.238 seconds in 2011. #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/PjA3luXpCx — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 25, 2020

The top 10 list for the Hardest Shot event now features six Shea Weber entries after a dominating performance at 2020 #NHLAllStar Skills.#NHLStats: https://t.co/mowlR5vOSx pic.twitter.com/i2D35CFMH2 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 25, 2020

Man-Games Lost

From yesterday, NHL top 5, points in standings lost due to injured players (Lost-ps metric, lost point shares due to injured players) 1 PIT 15.4 points lost

2 COL 10.22

3 ARI 10.15

4 CBJ 9.87

5 STL 8.58https://t.co/GOKTKHdnnS — Man-Games Lost NHL (@ManGamesLostNHL) January 24, 2020

From yesterday, NHL top 5 teams, man-games lost to injury and illness. BOS 208

DET 207

CBJ 206

WPG PIT 205https://t.co/GOKTKHdnnS — Man-Games Lost NHL (@ManGamesLostNHL) January 24, 2020