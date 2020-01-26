Quick Hits: Midseason Awards, Skills Comp Record Holders, and Man-Games Lost

NHL Midseason Award Winners by the PHWA
The PHWA: Hart Trophy
1. Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
2. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
3. David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins
Norris Trophy
1. John Carlson, Washington Capitals
2. Roman Josi, Nashville Predators
3. Dougie Hamilton, Carolina Hurricanes
Selke Trophy
1. Sean Couturier, Philadelphia Flyers
2. Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins
3. Ryan O’Reilly, St. Louis Blues
Calder Trophy
1. Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche
2. Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks
3. Victor Olofsson, Buffalo Sabres
Lady Byng Trophy
1. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
2. Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
3. Ryan O’Reilly, St. Louis Blues
Vezina Trophy
1. Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets
2. Ben Bishop, Dallas Stars
3. Darcy Kuemper, Arizona Coyotes
Jack Adams Award
1. Mike Sullivan, Pittsburgh Penguins
2. John Tortorella, Columbus Blue Jackets
3. Craig Berube, St. Louis Blues
Jim Gregory GM of the Year Award
1. Joe Sakic, Colorado Avalanche
2. John Chayka, Arizona Coyotes
3. Doug Armstrong, St. Louis Blues
Rod Langway Award – to the defenseman who best excels in the defensive aspect of the game.
1. Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes
2. Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning
3. Roman Josi, Nashville Predators
Comeback Player of the Year Award
1. William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs
2. Anthony Duclair, Ottawa Senators
3. Max Pacioretty, Vegas Golden Knights
Skills Competition Record Holders
Mathew Barzal (13.175) became the second @NYIslanders player to win the Fastest Skater event, joining Michael Grabner who clocked a time of 14.238 seconds in 2011.
The top 10 list for the Hardest Shot event now features six Shea Weber entries after a dominating performance at 2020 #NHLAllStar Skills.
Man-Games Lost
From yesterday, NHL top 5, points in standings lost due to injured players (Lost-ps metric, lost point shares due to injured players)
1 PIT 15.4 points lost
2 COL 10.22
3 ARI 10.15
4 CBJ 9.87
5 STL 8.58
From yesterday, NHL top 5 teams, man-games lost to injury and illness.
BOS 208
DET 207
CBJ 206
WPG PIT 205
From yesterday, NHL injury visualization. Man games lost versus team wins. Bubble size represents cumulative quality of players lost (Lost-ps metric)
