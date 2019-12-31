Quick Hits: Lightning-Ducks Trade, Dustin Byfuglien, and John Tortorella

Minor trade between the Lightning and Ducks

Cap Friendly: The Tampa Bay Lightning have traded forward Chris Mueller to the Anaheim Ducks for defenseman Patrick Sieloff.

League will discuss Tortorella’s latest tirade

Aaron Portzline: Colin Campbell, the NHL’s director of hockey operations will meet with commissioner Gary Bettman at the Winter Classic to discuss a potential fine for Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella.

John Shannon: Tortorella has been fined twice ($20,000 and $30,000), and suspended twice previously by the NHL.

John Tortorella rips into the refs and the NHL review process before walking out of his press conference pic.twitter.com/1USZBloGv6 — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) December 30, 2019

John Shannon: “By the way, coaches can have hearings, just like players. While there is no such thing as a repeat offender for coaches, John Tortorella has been on the carpet with the league before … certainly as coach of the Rangers, and of course, the Canucks.”

Jacob Myers: “Rule 38.7 in the QNHL Official Rule Book: “In the event of any dispute regarding time, the matter shall be referred to the Referee for adjustment and his decision shall be final.” #CBJ Doesn’t say anything about getting the NHL Situation Room involved.”