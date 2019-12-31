Quick Hits: Lightning-Ducks Trade, Dustin Byfuglien, and John Tortorella

Minor trade between the Lightning and Ducks
Cap Friendly: The Tampa Bay Lightning have traded forward Chris Mueller to the Anaheim Ducks for defenseman Patrick Sieloff.
Latest on Byfuglien
Here’s the full quote from #NHLJets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff on suspended D Dustin Byfuglien pic.twitter.com/IIRg3HtkEI
League will discuss Tortorella’s latest tirade
Aaron Portzline: Colin Campbell, the NHL’s director of hockey operations will meet with commissioner Gary Bettman at the Winter Classic to discuss a potential fine for Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella.
John Shannon: Tortorella has been fined twice ($20,000 and $30,000), and suspended twice previously by the NHL.
John Tortorella rips into the refs and the NHL review process before walking out of his press conference pic.twitter.com/1USZBloGv6
John Shannon: “By the way, coaches can have hearings, just like players. While there is no such thing as a repeat offender for coaches, John Tortorella has been on the carpet with the league before … certainly as coach of the Rangers, and of course, the Canucks.”
Jacob Myers: “Rule 38.7 in the QNHL Official Rule Book: “In the event of any dispute regarding time, the matter shall be referred to the Referee for adjustment and his decision shall be final.” #CBJ Doesn’t say anything about getting the NHL Situation Room involved.”
- Brian Hedger: “A) I’d expect the official would want to look into the situation and see if there is time that needs to be added. “We’re not doing it,” was the response. B) Why do they even have a video HQ in Toronto that watches every single minute of every game if they can’t fix this?”
- Mark Scheig: “The issue here is why was the request for review refused by the on-ice official? Just saying no isn’t gonna cut it. Where’s their accountability?”