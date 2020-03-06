Quick Hits: Draft lottery date? Empty Buildings? NHL Injury Updates

Corey Pronman: Believe that the NHL will be holding the 2020 NHL draft lottery on Thursday, April, 9th.

Will teams start playing in empty buildings?

Steve Lookner: Santa Clara County in California is recommending that large events, like San Jose Sharks games, should be canceled.

Justin Emerson: This would be a major development and something to keep an eye on for the rest of the league as well.

Boston Bruins: Defenseman Brandon Carlo left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Chris Johnston: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce‘s season is officially over. He will have surgery on his right shoulder and will be out for four to six months.

George Richards: Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville said the goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky tested out his groin yesterday and didn’t last too long.

Stu Cowan: Montreal Canadiens forwards Brendan Gallagher and Tomas Tatar missed last night’s game. Gallagher has the flu and Tatar has a lower-body injury.

Eric Engels: The Canadiens said that Tatar was getting some treatment yesterday for an upper-body injury.

Mike Morreale: New Jersey Devils defenseman Will Butcher had surgery last week to repair ruptured ligaments in his right thumb. He’ll be out for three to four months.

Dave Isaac: Philadelphia Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk has a broken right index finger.

Philadelphia Flyers: van Riemsdyk will be out four to six weeks.

Tampa Bay Lightning: Defenseman Ryan McDonagh skated again yesterday but wasn’t quite ready to go last night. Coach Jon Cooper said that there is a chance that McDonagh could return during their upcoming road trip.