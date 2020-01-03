Quick Hits: Canadiens Send Dman To Senators … NHL Injury Updates

Senators acquire a defenseman from the Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens: The Canadiens have traded defenseman Mike Reilly to the Ottawa Senators for forward Andrew Sturtz and a 2021 fifth-round pick.

Pierre LeBrun: Reilly has another year left on his contract. This move helps clear some space for next season for Alexander Romanov who the Canadiens hope comes over next year.

Cap Friendly: “After acquiring Mike Reilly ($1.5M AAV), we now show the #Senators with $5.08M in proj cap space.

It is notable that they currently have $22.325M in cap hits on IR: Callahan $5.8M, Gaborik $2.875M, MacArthur $4.65M, Hainsey $3.5M, Nilsson $2.6M, and DeMelo $900k”

Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic: Arizona Coyotes defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson is back practicing in a no-contact jersey. More day-to-day than week-to-week.

Goaltender Darcy Kuemper (lower-body) has begun skating on his own. It’s not known when he’ll return – early February at the latest.

“Both are progressing well,” Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka said. “Both are kind of in a similar spot, in terms of trying to ramp up their on-ice activity. No real timelines until they start practicing with the team full-bore. It shouldn’t be much longer but until they’re back playing it’s kind of a day-by-day approach.”

Marisa Ingemi: Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug and forward David Krejci returned to the lineup last night.

Joe Haggerty: Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton (upper-body) hasn’t started skating yet. He’ll be out for at least the next couple of games.

Brian Kozial: Buffalo Sabres coach Ralph Krueger didn’t have an update on Victor Olofsson.

Dennis Bernstein: Los Angeles Kings forward Dustin Brown visited the doctor again. It’s expected that he’ll be in a regular jersey at practice today and be a game-time decision versus Nashville Predators.

Kings coach Todd McLellan said that defenseman Alec Martinez is “very close.”

John Lu: Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher suffered a concussion on Tuesday.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

David Schoen: Vegas Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.