Quick Hits: Bogosian Suspended, China Games Could Be On Hold, and Injury Updates

Bogosian suspended by Sabres

Sabres PR: Statement from the Buffalo Sabres.

“The Buffalo Sabres have suspended defenseman Zach Bogosian due to failure to report to the Rochester Americans.

There will be no further information or comment at this time.”

John Vogl: Bogosian’s agent after the suspension was announced: “We are aware of the notice of suspension and will not be providing a comment at this time.”

John Vogl: Notes on the Bogosian suspension.

He comes off the payroll.

The Sabres can continue to work on a trade.

They can mutually negotiate a termination.

Or they can just let him sit out.

Preseason games in China may be on hold for next season

Darren Dreger: Sources are saying the NHL and NHLPA are considering putting their plans to return to China for preseason games on hold because of the Coronavirus. They continue to talk but it’s looking less likely.

Adrian Dater: Have heard that Colorado Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen could have a broken collarbone. The timeline for that could be six to eight weeks.

Ryan S. Clark: Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that they don’t have a timeline on goaltender Philipp Grubauer. They should have more info later this week.

Forward Matt Calvert has a lower-body injury and will be out for “a couple weeks.”

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber was supposed to be out for four to six weeks to recover from his ankle sprain. He skated with Ben Chiarot yesterday.

Eric Engels: Weber was told by doctors that he wouldn’t damage his ankle any further if he continued to play. He’s not 100 percent but feels good enough to go.

John Lu: Canadiens coach Claude Julien said that Brendan Gallagher is listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury. It’s possible that he plays tonight.

Dave Isaac: Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said yesterday that defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere had two good days and that he’ll be back on the ice today.

Bryan Burns: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Braydon Coburn missed last night’s game and is listed as day-to-day.

Vancouver Canucks: GM Jim Benning said that forward Brock Boeser will be re-evaluated in three weeks after a rib cartilage fracture.

Forward Micheal Ferland will miss the remainder of the season due to concussion-like symptoms.