Notable NHL Rumors From The Past Week

The National Hockey League schedule remains paused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill churning over off-season free-agent moves and trade candidates. Here’s a look at the past week’s notable chatter.

Could the Avalanche pursue Hall?

In a series of questions for each Central Division team, The Score’s Sean O’Leary wondered what the Colorado Avalanche will do with all their salary-cap space this off-season. He projected they could have around $24 million available, giving general Joe Sakic enough to pursue a big-ticket free agent such as Taylor Hall.

This isn’t the first time the Avs have been linked to Hall. Before the New Jersey Devils traded the 28-year-old winger last December to the Arizona Coyotes, reports claimed Sakic made inquiries but balked at the asking price. O’Leary acknowledged such a move was likely a fantasy but felt it was something feasible.

The Avalanche are in a good position cap-wise to pursue one of this summer’s top UFAs. Adding Hall, however, isn’t a pressing need since they already have a proven first-line left winger in captain Gabriel Landeskog.

It can be argued Hall would be a better fit on the top line and Landeskog could be bumped down to the second, but Landeskog has terrific chemistry with center Nathan MacKinnon and right-wing Miko Rantanen. It wouldn’t make sense to tamper with one of the NHL’s best lines.

Hall, a former Hart Trophy winner, will be in the market for a lucrative long-term deal, perhaps worth around $9 million annually. That would make him the Avs’ highest-paid player.

It would be a steep price to pay for someone who could end up skating on the second line. Sakic would be wise to invest in affordable depth talent while leaving some long-term cap space open for re-signing Landeskog, MacKinnon, and rising star Cale Makar down the road.

Blackhawks’ Strome available?

The Chicago Blackhawks’ acquisition of Dylan Strome last season from the Arizona Coyotes provided an immediate boost to their scoring punch. With 51 points in 58 games with the Hawks, the young forward seemed to have a secure future in the Windy City.

In the same number of games this season, Strome managed only 38 points before the schedule was paused. Last week, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman said he believed the 23-year-old forward was available in the trade market.

Friedman didn’t elaborate on the asking price for Strome, a restricted free agent lacking arbitration rights. However, he doesn’t feel it’ll be prohibitive.

Strome has struggled with offensive consistency. His difficulties this season could be tied to a concussion last fall and an ankle injury in January, sidelining him for a total of 11 games.

Cap Friendly indicates the Blackhawks have over $74 million invested in 18 players for 2020-21. With Strome coming off an entry-level contract, management could use that leverage to ink him to an affordable short-term deal. If there is some disenchantment with Strome’s performance, they could shop him and put the savings toward other roster needs.

Panthers eyeing Binnington?

During a recent mailbag segment, The Athletic’s George Richards (subscription required) was asked about a rumor claiming the Florida Panthers would trade for St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington. Richards dismissed it, pointing out the Blues won’t trade a Stanley Cup-winning goaltender entering the prime of his playing career.

This could be the leading candidate for the silliest trade rumor of the year. Apart from the obvious reason why the Blues wouldn’t do this, the Panthers invested $10.5 million annually last summer on Sergei Bobrovsky for seven seasons.

The Panthers didn’t get value for their dollar this season from Bobrovsky, but they’re going to stick with him and hope for a bounce-back performance. If they make a big off-season move, it’ll likely be to improve the defense in front of their expensive netminder.