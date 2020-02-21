NHL Trade: Vegas Golden Knights Trade Cody Eakin To The Winnipeg Jets

The Vegas Golden Knights have traded forward Cody Eakin to the Winnipeg Jets for a conditional 4th round pick.

If the Jets make the playoffs or if they re-sign Eakin the pick becomes a 3rd.

The 28-year old Eakin was drafted 85th overall in the 3rd round of the 2009 draft by the Capitals.

Eakin carries a $3.85 million cap hit and will be a UFA after the season.

Thoughts from the media

Chris Johnston: “There was no salary retained in the Cody Eakin trade, so Vegas just freed up cap space that can be put to use in another deal.”

Jesse Granger: “I thought Vegas may have to actually include a pick to unload Eakin’s contract. Getting a pick back (possibly a 3rd!) is a fantastic return for the Golden Knights.”

Jason R. Pothier: Vegas Golden Knights analyst Darren Eliot: “He was getting squeezed out in terms of his role here. They really like Nic Roy, who they acquired last offseason. He’s going to have a regular spot in the lineup… Eakin with his injuries this year was having a hard time finding a part in the lineup.”

Derek Neumeier: “This deal makes so much sense for Winnipeg. They desperately needed Bottom 6 depth, and Eakin could be a great fit for his hometown team But the big question here is: what’s Vegas up to? They want to win and just cleared out a lot of cap space”

Mike McIntyre: “I really like the addition of forward Cody Eakin for the #NHLJets. Winnipeg kid, pending UFA who will add plenty of energy, grit and scoring punch to the bottom 6. Pending UFA had 22 goals last season for Vegas. 4G, 6A in 41 games this year.”

Ken Wiebe: “#NHLJets find their forward depth at a reasonable price. Cody Eakin is a Winnipegger who plays C and has 4 G, 10 P in 41 GP this season. He’s in the final year of his contract that carries an AAV of $3.85 million”

Ken Wiebe: “Eakin had 22 G, 41 P in 78 with Vegas Golden Knights last season. He can play up and down the lineup and bolsters the depth at centre.”

Murat Ates: “Winnipeg can afford Eakin’s $3.85m cap hit and a conditional fourth isn’t an awful price. I do wonder what the Jets sees in him moving forward, though. Eakin’s impact is muted in both zones. He looks a lot like (this season’s) Adam Lowry, metrics wise. Maybe that’s the hope.”

Scott Billeck: “Haven’t looked at the analytics, but assuming Eakin is an upgrade on the fourth line. By how much, I’m not entirely sure. If he could find his game from last season, there could be some depth scoring to come. But he only has four goals and 10 points this season in 41 games.”

His last season he shot 20%. That was the abnormal year. What he is is more of the same of what the Jets already have.

The #VegasBorn traded 28 y/o C Cody Eakin (Yr 4/4 $3.85M Cap Hit -UFA) to #GoJetsGo for a cond. ’21 4th.#VGK save $911K Cap Hit for remainder of year. Eakin:

-4G 10P 41GP

-On ice 35% GF, 48% DFF, 50% Corsi

-Rep’d by Bousquet @TitanSports365 https://t.co/3tVQ8d2MGd — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) February 21, 2020