NHL Trade: The Washington Capitals Acquire Brenden Dillon From The San Jose Sharks

The Washington Capitals have acquired defenseman Brenden Dillon from the San Jose Sharks for a 2020 second-round pick (originally Colorado’s) and a conditional 2021 third-round pick.

The Sharks are retaining 50 percent of Dillon’s salary.

The 29-year old Dillon was undrafted. He carries a $3.27 million total salary cap hit.

Pierre LeBrun: “In the event Washington wins the Stanley Cup then the Caps will give San Jose Arizona’s 3rd RD pick in 2020 instead of Washington 3rd RD pick in 2021.”

J.J. Regan: “Dillon is a left defenseman. Given Kempny’s struggles this season, would not be surprised if he is on the top pair by the playoffs. Seems like a good compliment for Carlson”

Todd Cordell: “Dillon cost a little more than I expected but really like the add for Washington. Physical defensive defenseman who is actually really good defensively.”