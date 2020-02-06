NHL Trade: The Toronto Maple Leafs Trade For Jack Campbell and Kyle Clifford

The Los Angeles Kings have traded goaltender Jack Campbell and forward Kyle Clifford to the Toronto Maple Leafs for forward Trevor Moore, a 2020 3rd round pick (Columbus’ pick), and a conditional 2021 3rd round pick (could become a 2nd).

The Kings are retaining 50 percent of Clifford’s salary.

The 28-year old Campbell was drafted 11th overall in the first round of the 2010 draft by the Dallas Stars.

The 29-year old Clifford was drafted 35th overall in the second round of the 2009 draft by the Los Angeles Kings.

The 24-year old Moore was undrafted.

Puck Pedia: “Campbell: 28 y/o G, Yr 2/2 $675K Cap Hit then 2 yr $1.65M Cap Hit ext. Rep’d by Overhardt @KOSportsInc

Clifford: 29 y/o W, Yr 5/5 $1.6M Cap Hit (50% retain) -UFA. Rep’d by Todd Reynolds @uptownhockey

Moore: 24 y/o W Yr 1/2 $775K -RFA rep’d @IHGAgency“

Thoughts from the media

Matt Larkin: “Leafs had to do it. Missing playoffs simply not an option. Franchise under Immense pressure. And hey, while it’ll be quite a change for Jack Campbell market-wise… there shouldn’t be much pressure considering he really can’t be worse than Hutchinson was.”

Lance Hornby: Clifford comes to Toronto with a gap toothed grin and almost 100 penalty minutes last year. No one over that since Matt Martin.

Kevin Papetti: “Dubas used to be Kyle Clifford’s agent. Definitely knows him well”

Thomas Drance: “Looks to me like a reasonable deal both ways, though the Leafs probably paid a modest premium to get a goalie *now*, which they absolutely had to do.”

Scott Wheeler: “The Leafs now don’t have their 1st and 3rd round picks this year, could well be out their 2nd next year. Either way they have half of the average picks in Rounds 1-3 over the next two years with a prospect pool that already ranks in the middle of the pack. The price you pay, etc.”

Scott Wheeler: “Lost in this a little: Moore grew up 45 minutes from the Staples Center. I’m sure this is bittersweet for him but it could’ve turned out worse than to be traded home.”

Jack Campbell

Kyle Clifford

Trevor Moore