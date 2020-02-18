NHL Trade: St. Louis Acquires Defenseman Marco Scandella

The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenseman Marco Scandella to the St. Louis Blues for a 2020 second-round pick and a conditional 2021 fourth-round pick.

Chris Johnston: Trade conditions: “If STL re-signs him prior to Oct. 7, 2020, or if they win two rounds and he plays in at least half of the games in the first two rounds, MTL gets a fourth in 2021.”

The 29-year old Scandella was drafted 55th overall in the second round of the 2008 draft. He carries a total cap hit of $4 million and a free agent after the season.

Jeremy Rutherford: The Blues have put Jay Bouwmeester on the LTIR and have sent Niko Mikkola to the AHL.

Cap Friendly: “The Montreal #Canadiens now have 12 picks in the upcoming 2020 Entry Draft 5 of those picks are in the first three rounds 1st RD – 1 2nd RD – 3 3rd RD – 1 4th RD – 3 5th RD – 2 6th RD – 1 7th RD – 1″

Cap Friendly: “Prior to acquiring D Marco Scandella (with 50% retained), #Blues placed D Jay Bouwmeester on LTIR.

This gives the #Blues a total of $10,750,000 in LTIR relief, of which they have $7.9M remaining.”

Renaud Lavoie: “The @CanadiensMTL tried to extend Marco Scandella but he wanted to wait at the end of the season. Marc Bergevin had no choice but to get the max in return.”