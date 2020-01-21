NHL Trade Rumors: Gerard Gallant, Jeff Blashill, and Jim Nill

Will it take long for Gerard Gallant to get back into the coaching mix?

Sportsnet Staff on HNIC: After Gallant was fired unexpectedly last week, he is primed to jump back into coaching.

“I think Gerard Gallant has let it be known that’s he’s interested in getting right back in as quick as he can, provided it’s the right situation,” Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported during Saturday’s Headlines segment on Hockey Night in Canada.

Again, his preference is to coach and with several more coaches on the hot seat, Gallant could get another chance quickly. The former Florida and Vegas coach expects at least one spot to open up before the trade deadline, if not sooner. After all, this season has seen seven coaches get the axe.

Sean Shapiro of The Athletic (mailbag): So, could Gerard Gallant wind up in Dallas at some point as a coach in some capacity? That is more likely than ever seeing Jim Montgomery back with the Dallas Stars. Montgomery knows what he did and it involves more than just alcohol. Montgomery’s firing would never have occurred if he just needed help.

Gallant received a call before Ken Hitchcock was hired but Jim Nill will at least kick the tires with the former Vegas coach. However, Rick Bowness coaching Dallas to a 10-4-1 record in his first 15 games as a head coach speaks volumes. Nill sticking with Bowness increases as a possible scenario day by day.

Jeff Blashill does not worry about his hot seat

Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press: Blashill worries only about the betterment of the Detroit Red Wings despite their record. However, he did send a note to Gerard Gallant after he was fired by the Vegas Golden Knights last week.

Blashill who coaches the NHL’s worst team in Detroit does not worry about his tenuous tenure. He does not let social media consume him considering the amount of toxicity from Twitter, etc. Will the Detroit coach last the season? That answer appears to be yes. After that, well that is another question, to say the least.