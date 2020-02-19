NHL Trade: LA Kings Make Alec Martinez Trade To The Vegas Golden Knights Official

The Los Angeles Kings have traded defenseman Alec Martinez to the Vegas Golden Knights for a 2020 second-round and 2021 second-round pick that previously belonged to the St. Louis Blues.
There is no salary retention.
The 32-year old Martinez was drafted 95th overall in the 4th round of the 2007 draft by the Kings. He carries a $4 million salary cap hit through next season.
Andy Tonge: “#GoKingsGo now have 11 picks in the 2020 draft, including three second rounders. Also projected to have $24M in cap space next year.”
Lisa Dillman: “Kings now have 20 picks in the next two drafts. (Translation : that’s a lot) One in the first round and three in the second this year … so far.”
The #VegasBorn acquired 32 y/o LD Alec Martinez from #GoKingsGo for ’20 2nd & ’21 2nd (STL’s).
Martinez:
-Yr 5/6 $4M Cap Hit
-8P 41GP
-43.5% 5v5 GF, 50.4% DFF (-1.3% rel team), 50.9% Corsi (-3.9% rel)
-Rep’d by Alex Schall R4PAhttps://t.co/RIyRIYyCnb
