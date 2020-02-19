NHL Trade: LA Kings Make Alec Martinez Trade To The Vegas Golden Knights Official

The Los Angeles Kings have traded defenseman Alec Martinez to the Vegas Golden Knights for a 2020 second-round and 2021 second-round pick that previously belonged to the St. Louis Blues.

There is no salary retention.

The 32-year old Martinez was drafted 95th overall in the 4th round of the 2007 draft by the Kings. He carries a $4 million salary cap hit through next season.

Andy Tonge: “#GoKingsGo now have 11 picks in the 2020 draft, including three second rounders. Also projected to have $24M in cap space next year.”

Lisa Dillman: “Kings now have 20 picks in the next two drafts. (Translation : that’s a lot) One in the first round and three in the second this year … so far.”