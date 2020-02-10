NHL Trade: Jason Zucker Traded To The Pittsburgh Penguins

The Minnesota Wild have traded forward Jason Zucker to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Alex Galchenyuk, a 2020 1st round pick and defensive prospect Calen Addison.

Bob McKenzie: “Official announcement from PIT. The condition on the 2020 first-round pick is that it can be deferred to 2021 if PIT misses the playoffs this season. H/T to @CapFriendly“

The 28-year old Zucker was drafted 59th overall in the 2nd round of the 2010 draft. He carries a $5.5 million salary cap hit.

The 25-year old Galchenyuk was drafted 3rd overall in the 1st round of the 2012 draft. He carries a $4.9 million salary cap hit.

The 19-year old Addison was drafted 53rd overall in the 2nd round of the 2018 draft. He carries a $809,166 cap hit.

Pierre LeBrun: “No salary retained either way in the deal. Mind you, Minny taking Galchenyuk in the deal makes it work cap wise for Pittsburgh”

Matt Vensel: Penguins GM Jim Rutherford: ““Jason Zucker is a top-six forward that we think will be a great fit for our group. He’s a proven goal scorer, and with three more years on his current contract, he has the potential to make an impact for us moving forward.”

Chris Peters: “Had Addison as PIT’s top prospect in the offseason. Quality piece for Wild to add on top of the first-rounder. Meanwhile, including 2020, the Penguins will have had two first-round picks in the last eight drafts. And one of those was Kasperi Kapanen, who was traded as a prospect.”

Cam Robinson: “At first glance, I do not love the cost of acquisition here.”

Dan Kingerski: “That’s even more than we heard Minnesota asked for.. HUGE get for Bill Guerin.”

Adam Gretz: “I just don’t get the “that’s a lot to give up” angle. Addisons a good prospect. But other than that? A pick in the 20-31 range isn’t *nothing* but the chances of if being something impactful are low. Galchenyuk played 4 minutes the other night and was going to be a scratch soon.”

Matt Vensel: Jason Zucker should be a good, potentially great, addition for the #Pens. Helps them for the playoff push but he’s under contract for three years after this. Reasonable salary at $5.5 million AAV.

Josh Getzoff: “Jason Zucker has clearly been atop #Pens wishlist for a while now. 28 yr old not only gives PGH a legitimate top six winger, but also reasonable cost-certainty (3 yrs remaining @ 5.5M per) with regard to their cap situation. Has 14-15–29 this season; spent all 9 NHL seasons w/MIN”

Murray Pam: “A mobile defenseman in Addison and a 2020 1st for Zucker seems like an overpay. Zucker is a consistent 20-goal scorer, but 1st-rounder in this particular Draft?”

Todd Cordell: “I really like Zucker, and don’t think much of Galchenyuk at all, but this seems like a nice return for MIN.’

Dom Luszczyszyn: “it would be a lot if zucker were a rental which seems to be the framework people are used to. he’s got term and a great.”Pi

A closer look at Galchenyuk & Zucker 👉🏼Galchenyuk scoring rates are actually ok including good iXG overall and on PP. (UFA)

👉🏼Zucker super hight SH% and much better underlying on-ice D numbers. #mnwild #LetsGoPens pic.twitter.com/OW0OzwSGkb — Jason Paul 🥥 (@WaveIntel) February 11, 2020

