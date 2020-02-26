NHL Trade Deadline Fallout and Rumors: Florida Panthers, Joe Thornton, Minnesota Wild and the New York Islanders

Panthers to cut salary next season?

James (@Account4hockey): Chris Johnston said that he heard that the Florida Panthers ownership has told management to cut $10 million in salary for next season.

Thornton was hoping a shot at the Cup

Pierre LeBrun: The San Jose Sharks did get some interest from three or four teams on center Joe Thornton. doesn’t believe the interest came from elite Stanley Cup contending teams that Thornton would have okayed a deal too. Don’t believe that the Boston Bruins, Vegas Golden Knights, and Colorado Avalanche showed interest.

Kevin Kurz: Thornton: “As you get older you realize you only have so many shots at this thing, and it would have been nice to have a chance. … I wanted a shot. I’ve been hunting this thing down for 22 years.”

TSN: Thornton when asked about not being traded.

“I really don’t know,” Thornton said when asked why he wasn’t traded. “Obviously, the (interested) teams went in a different direction. That’s obviously what happened because I’m still here, and still a Shark, which I’m happy to be. But I wanted another shot at the Cup. Obviously, I’m getting a little bit older. It’s not my last hurrah, I still think I’ve got more years left. But as you get older you realize you only have so many shots at this thing. It would have been nice to at least have a chance.”

Salary cap and contracts delay a potential Wild-Islanders trade

TSN: Minnesota Wild forward Zach Parise agreed to waive his no-trade clause. New York Islanders Andrew Ladd agreed to waive his no-trade clause. The salary cap and their contracts complicated things and the teams couldn’t finalize a deal before the 3:00 PM EST deadline on Monday. The Wild and Islanders could revisit it at a later date.