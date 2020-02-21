NHL Trade Analysis: Ondrej Kase to the Boston Bruins

The NHL trade deadline got another jolt on Friday with the trade of Ondrej Kase to the Boston Bruins. Kase, a former Anaheim Duck, was widely regarded there as a player in which teams had much interest.

Kase goes to Boston while Anaheim receives David Backes, a 2020 first-round draft pick, and defensive prospect Axel Andersson.

What Ondrej Kase means to the Boston Bruins

The first question that will get asked in the Kase trade is this. What does this mean for Chris Kreider or Kyle Palmieri? That’s an excellent question. One of the underreported aspects of this deal is the 25% salary retention from Boston’s end. That leaves Boston with just under $3.95 million in cap space.

Kase carries with him much potential but has risks as well. The winger has a well-documented injury history with head issues, including (concussions). Kase never has played more than 66 games in a season during his four-year career. Ironically he is on the injured reserve with a malady currently.

With that move, Boston will be back to a regular 23-man roster until Kase returns. Kase can play anywhere in the middle-six and yes has fantastic possession metrics. His team relative was around 10% better last year and nearly 3% this year even with Anaheim’s improved numbers. He carries 50-60 point potential but again IF Ondrej Kase can stay healthy.

The likely role for the winger would be on the second-line right wing. Now, who will he be paired with? The presumption is that the forward could play with players like Danton Heinen and David Krejci. This could work very well. It seems like Kase and Krejci could form instant chemistry together. Heinen’s speed and playmaking would be an asset also.

Kase expects to start practicing sometime next week when Boston returns home. After that, a date will be scheduled for his Boston debut. Does the question become are the Bruins done? Stay tuned.

What does the Ondrej Kase deal mean for the Anaheim Ducks?

This deal represents Anaheim recouping assets and eventual flexibility. Backes comes off the books in a little over a year. His cap hit will be $3.425 million for Anaheim next season if he remains buried or not moved. Also, the Ducks get Boston’s first-round pick which expects to be in the bottom third of that round. They get a decent prospect in Axel Andersson.

Andersson was a late second-round pick in 2018 by the Boston Bruins. He plays for the Moncton Wildcats of the QMJHL currently. The Swede came over from Europe this year and has two goals and 22 points in 41 games. He performs very well in the defensive end for the Wildcats but is far from a game breaker goal wise. He shoots from the right side which could be useful later if Anaheim makes any more moves especially.

The first-round pick projects to be somewhere between 21st and 31st. Again, this is a crapshoot and inexact science. Bob Murray has drafted some gems later in the first round before but has as many duds too.

Anaheim carries $13.51 million in cap space still which allows some more flexibility as Monday approaches. Could they make another move or two? Absolutely. Will they? That is another question.