NHL Rumros: Zach Bogosian and Tyson Barrie

Bogosian on unconditional waivers … Leafs to check in if/when he clears?

Chris Johnston: The Buffalo Sabres have put defenseman Zach Bogosian on unconditional waivers for the purpose of buying out his contract.

He’ll become a UFA. To be eligible for the playoffs he’ll need to be signed by Monday.

Darren Dreger: The Sabres had been trying hard to trade Bogosian and had been willing to retain 50 percent of his salary.

Pierre LeBrun: It wouldn’t be a surprise at all if the Maple Leafs checked in on Bogosian

Would the Maple Leafs consider trading Tyson Barrie?

TSN: Bob McKenzie said that teams have called the Toronto Maple Leafs and asked about pending UFA defenseman Tyson Barrie. The Leafs could be open to such a move.

“When those teams called, the Leafs basically told those teams that were interested ‘Yeah, you know what? We would consider under the right set of circumstances trading Tyson Barrie.’ But the first thing you need to know, it’s not a sell-off for future considerations, it’s not like a lot of the rental deals. The Toronto Maple Leafs don’t want some magic beans that might pay off down the road. Listen, one of two things has to happen in order for Barrie to be traded. Either they have to get a defenceman coming back that makes them a better team right now because they still want to make the playoffs, or they have to get picks and prospects that they could immediately parlay into that mythical unicorn right-shot defenceman that they’re looking to play with Morgan Rielly. And so that’s the circumstance under which Barrie could move.”

McKenzie adds that the Vancouver Canucks are one of the teams that has shown interest. There has been some talk that Canucks defenseman Troy Stecher is available, but it’s not know if the Maple Leafs would be interested in him.

There are a lot of moving parts on the defenseman market.

James (@Account4hockey): Rick Dhaliwal said on TSN 1040 that Vancouver Canucks defenseman Troy Stecher is on the trade market. A Toronto source said that Stecher for Tyson Barrie isn’t happening.