NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets – Looking For A Top-Four Dman But Should They Be Looking To Sell Instead?

Winnipeg Jets looking for a top-four defenseman

TSN: Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff is expected to be busy leading up to the NHL trade deadline. It’s been a challenging season for the Jets, who are looking for a top-four defenseman according to Darren Dreger.

“But most definitely the Jets are in the market for a specific top-four defenceman. Now it could be a rental player. It could be a player with some term. They’re not ruling out anything at this point but it does get complicated when you look at some of the scenarios that hover around the organization. You still have the Dustin Byfuglien scenario, that has not been rectified yet. You’ve got the injury front which incudes Adam Lowry and Bryan Little both long-term. If Little comes back into the mix with the Jets then Cheveldayoff may have to use one of his current roster players to acquire that top four piece on the blueline.”

Though he may not be at the top of the Jets potential defensemen list, Pierre LeBurn said that San Jose Sharks defenseman Brenden Dillon would be on their list somewhere.

Jets may be better off being sellers

Murat Ates of The Athletic: Pierre LeBrun reported that Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff may want to reward his teams play by adding at the deadline if they remain in the race.

The Jets have a group on the IR and there is still the Dustin Byfuglien situation – injury and cap-wise if he returns.

Trading a first-round pick or giving up a good asset for a short-term fix doesn’t make sense, especially with no guarantee that they even make the playoffs.

The Jets should actually be looking at selling at the trade deadline and look towards retooling for next season. Trying to move Mathieu Perreault‘s $4.125 cap hit or if he’s coming back, move Byfuglien and his salary. Can they find something that would help them out this and next year? That would be great.

Byfuglien’s status still an unknown

Murat Ates of The Athletic: Dustin Byfuglien’s arbitration case the Winnipeg Jets hasn’t even been scheduled yet. If he’s able to return before the trade deadline, they could explore a trade if they can’t mend their differences.

A healthy and happy Byfuglien would help the Jets or any team looking at a playoff run. To acquire him with a year-plus on his deal could net the Jets a decent return when looking at comparable trades like Jake Muzzin, Ryan McDonagh and Jacob Trouba.

The status of the ankle – this season and beyond – as well has this $7.6 million cap hit may lessen the return though.

The Jets could use a top-four defenseman as well as improving their forward prospect depth.

Potential top-four 2020 UFA options could include Travis Hamonic, Jake Muzzin, Justin Braun or even Cody Ceci.