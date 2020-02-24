NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets, Edmonton Oilers, Colorado Avalanche, and the Tampa Bay Lightning

Byfuglien likely not going to be traded

David Pagnotta: It’s not looking like the Winnipeg Jets will be trading defenseman Dustin Byfuglien today. It’s possible, but has been told that a trade is unlikely. He’s not expected to skate at all this season.

Andy Strickland: Confirming that Byfuglien won’t play hockey this season.

Salary in, salary out for the Oilers

Jim Matheson: The Edmonton Oilers are tight to the salary cap, so if they are going to add anyone, they are going to move someone out.

Jost on the block

Mike Chambers: Chris Johnston and Elliotte Friedman reported that the Colorado Avalanche have made forward Tyson Jost available.

Lightning could look for added depth

Joe Smith of The Athletic: The Tampa Bay Lightning will eventually get defensemen Ryan McDonagh and Jan Rutta back from injury. Both skated on the weekend but are still weeks away. Erik Cernak might be a little banged up. (They signed Zach Bogosian yesterday – after the article was written)

Lightning GM Julien BriseBois said last week after they acquired Blake Coleman that another deal may not happen, but they are “always on the lookout for an opportunity to improve.”

Smith thinks they could look for a bit more bottom-six depth and maybe some blue line help.

Coach Jon Cooper when asked if he expects a trade before the deadline.

“I don’t know,” he said. “We’ve talked at length for weeks on things we may need. And he pulled off a big one, which is going to help our team. Let alone making one trade vs. multiple trades, it’s hard to do, especially with the cap structure and assets (we have). “But who knows? (BriseBois) is always working his tail off to see what else is out there. He’s not leaving any stone unturned, I’ll tell you that.”

One low cost forward depth options could include Joe Thornton. They likely aren’t interested in Vladislav Namestnikov and Nate Thompson