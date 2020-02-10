NHL Rumors: Washington Capitals, Dmitrij Jaskin, and the Chicago Blackhawks

The Capitals trade deadline history says they could add a….

J.J. Regan of NBC Sports Washington: When looking at the trade deadline history for Washington Capitals GM Brian MacLellan, he has a tendency to acquire defensemen.

Each year he’s been the Capitals GM he has acquired one, and it’s their weakest area for the team again this season.

Could Jaskin make an NHL return?

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Dmitrij Jaskin is leading the KHL goals and hits and is second in points. After not agreeing to terms with Washington Capitals, Jaskin signed a one-year deal. He will be a free agent this offseason. Will he look to return to the NHL?

Blackhawks deadline plans still up in the air

Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago: The Chicago Blackhawks remain in the playoff hunt, so it’s not known yet if they’ll be buyers or sellers. In an interview with Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman, he says they’ll have to remain patient,

“Yeah, I think we’re going to take as much time as we have the luxury of that. We don’t have to make any decisions in the next couple days. I’ve been saying for a while, we’ll have a better picture as we get closer to the deadline and that’s still the case.”

Bowman when asked what they could be looking for if they were to be a buyer at the deadline.