NHL Rumors: Waivers, Comrie, Kovalchuk, Mikheyev, and Enroth

Three on waivers

Chris Johnston: Put on waivers yesterday were Austin Czarnik (Flames), Eric Comrie (Red Wings) and Stefan Noesen (Penguins).

Jets likely interested in Comrie

Ken Weibe: The Winnipeg Jets would likely have some interest in claiming Comrie off waivers. They could use some more organizational depth in net.

Since Comrie was traded after he claimed off waivers the first time by the Arizona Coyotes, if the Jets were to claim him he would not be eligible to be immediately sent to the AHL. (The Jets had put him on waivers earlier this season).

Ken Weibe: This doesn’t mean the Jets wouldn’t be interested in claiming, but it wouldn’t be as easy to get him playing for Manitoba (AHL) as it would have if he had not been traded.

Penguins and Flames not interested in Kovalchuk

Bob McKenzie: The Pittsburgh Penguins and Calgary Flames waiver moves are not related to Ilya Kovalchuk. The Penguins and Flames are not interested in signing Kovalchuk.

Why wouldn’t the Bruins be interested in Kovalchuk

Joe Haggerty: The Boston Bruins had been interested in Ilya Kovalchuk before he signed with the Los Angeles Kings.

Since he’d be a cheap free agent signing now, why wouldn’t the Bruins be interested in signing him?

Lots of teams were interested in Mikheyev before he signed with the Leafs

Pierre LeBrun: There were about 20 teams that were interested in Ilya Mikheyev before he signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Leafs were his top choice since he first met with them back in August of 2018.

The Chicago Blackhawks and Vegas Golden Knights were two teams that tried pretty hard to sign him.

Mikheyev will be a RFA after this season and given the Maple Leafs salary cap situation, arbitration may be the best course for him.

Enroth looking for work

Aivis Kalnins: Mulitple sources have suggested that Dinamo Minsk (KHL) and goaltender Jhonas Enroth have parted ways.