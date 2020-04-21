NHL Rumors: Vegas Golden Knights – Unrestricted and Restricted Free Agents

Golden Knights working on Reaves contract extension?

SinBin.Vegas: A trusted source is saying that the Vegas Golden Knights and Ryan Reaves are discussing/possibly have already signed a two-year contract extension. It’s not known what the money could be.

Looking at the Golden Knights unrestricted and restricted free agents

Jesse Granger of The Athletic: The Vegas Golden Knights have about $72.6 million in salary cap space committed to 15 players for next season. If the cap stays flat that leaves just under $8.9 million for eight players.

Robin Lehner is pending UFA goaltender who could be looking for a long-term deal at up to $7-8 million per season.

Golden Knights unrestricted free agents

Robin Lehner – He’s looking for some stability. He had hoped for a long-term deal with the Blackhawks. If the Golden Knights were to re-sign him, they would need to move a major piece.

Ryan Reaves – His point totals are up in Vegas and his lead the league in hits the past two seasons. He’s at $2.775 million and should cost a lot less – likely under $2 million.

Tomas Nosek – Signed for $1 million last offseason and put up similar numbers this season. Nic Roy is a similar player who is younger, which could mean Nosek is gone.

Jon Merrill – He could be re-signed for their seventh defenseman. It could come down to how much outside interest he gets. thinks he’ll get a two-year deal at over $1 million from someone.

Deryk Engelland – He’d like to be back but it may not be possible.

Golden Knights restricted free agents

Chandler Stephenson – A pending RFA with comparables in Joel Armia (two-years at $2,6 million per, and Zemgus Girgensons (one-year at $1.6 million).

Nick Cousins – Could look for something in Stephenson’s range, but not sure the Golden Knights would be interested at that much. He could be headed for arbitration.

Nicholas Roy – Should see more NHL time next season.

Vegas Golden Knights salary cap summary projection