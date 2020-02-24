NHL Rumors: Vanek, Bracco, Trocheck, Sabres, Wild, Islanders, Flyers, and Penguins

Quick rumor hits from twitter

On Thomas Vanek

Michael Russo: “Agent Steve Bartlett has reached out to a few top teams to gauge interest in free agent Thomas Vanek being a depth/insurance player for a playoff push. Vanek, 36, scored 16 goals and 36 points in 64 games for the #redwings last season; 373 goals in his NHL career”

On Jeremy Bracco

Jimmy Murphy: “Hearing #NHLBruins and other teams have expressed interest in Toronto Marlies F Jeremy Bracco and it’s likely he’s moved. I really can’t see Bruins and #LeafsForever making a trade. More likely Bracco is moved in package deal.”

On Vincent Trocheck

Elliotte Friedman: “Sounds like CAR has some interest in Vincent Trocheck.”

Bill Whitehead: “If Trocheck is being shopped, another move has to be made to bring in a 2C — unless you’re cool with rolling out Borgy, Saarela, Toninato or Boyle in that spot down the stretch.”

On the Buffalo Sabres

Lance Lysowski: “Jason Botterill is not in the market for a rental. Only looking to add a forward with term. The Sabres already traded draft picks to acquire two rentals: Vesey and Frolik.”

On the Minnesota Wild

Michael Russo: On Mathew Dumba and Jonas Brodin – “Both would be in play for a No. 1 center/goaltender, No. 2 center + other pieces. If it’s not there, Guerin waits. I do get the impression this morning he’s at least attempting to swing for the fences today, but takes two to tango”

On the New York Islanders

David Pagnotta: “Islanders have expressed interest in the likes of Pageau and Palmieri leading up to today, but not sure they’re fully engaged in paying a premium for either player.”

On the Philadelphia Flyers

Sam Carchidi: “As the today’s 3 p.m. trade deadline inches closer, here’s something to consider: #Flyers’ GM Chuck Fletcher has a surging team and is dealing from a position of strength. He doesn’t have to make a trade unless he’s overwhelmed by an offer. That’s an enviable spot.”

On the Pittsburgh Penguins

Dan Kingerski: Our first source checked in this AM. Note, we’ve received different vibes from different sources. Sounds like the pecking order is currently:

Simmonds

Marleau

Other