NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks – Tyson Barrie, Wayne Simmonds, Troy Stecher, and Jonas Brodin

Canucks in the mix for Barrie

Patrick Johnston: Believe that the Vancouver Canucks remain in the mix for Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Tyson Barrie. The fix is still a little confusing.

Rick Dhaliwal: Trade talks between the Canucks and Maple Leafs are on-going involving Barrie.

Rick Dhaliwal: Barrie doesn’t have a no-trade clause.

When rumours say Barrie might go to Vancouver for Stecher. And you notice he is even less trusted against elite forwards.

No Simmonds talk

Rick Dhaliwal: Don’t get the sense that the Canucks and New Jersey Devils have re-started Wayne Simmonds trade talk.

A couple of trade options for the Canucks

Patrick Johnston of the Vancouver Province: Brendan Batchelor tweeted Troy Stecher’s response when asked about the being in trade rumors.

“I’m from here and I love playing here. I take pride whenever I put on that jersey, and I try to represent the city with respect and try to make (the fans) proud. If I’m here, I’ll continue to do that. If not, then I enjoyed my time here.”

There is the talk of the Toronto Maple Leafs interested in Stecher, and that Tyson Barrie could be headed to Vancouver. If Stecher remains with the Canucks past the deadline, it’s unlikely he gets re-signed this offseason.

If the Canucks do move Stecher, they need to find someone that is better defensively.

Johnston wonders about Minnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin. Would a package of Jake Virtanen and Thatcher Demko interest Wild GM Bill Guerin? The Canucks may need a goaltender coming back – Alex Stalock.

Stecher could be then moved to the Maple Leafs, or maybe the Winnipeg Jets who have been also been looking for defensemen. Jets Jansen Harkins is from North Vancouver and could eventually be a solid third-liner.