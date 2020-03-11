NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Montreal Canadiens, and the Detroit Red Wings

Canucks now able to talk contract with Tryamkin

Rick Dhaliwal: Defenseman Nikita Tryamkin KHL season is over and his KHL contract expires on April 30th.

The Canucks are now able to start contract talks with his agent Todd Diamond. If he does come to terms soon, he’s still not eligible to play this season.

Canadiens plan on talking with Caufield

Pierre LeBrun: With Cole Caufield’s season with Wisconsin is now over, Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin plans on talking with him in the next week or so about his future plans.

Several factors went into the Red Wings trading Athanasiou

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: A Q&A with Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman on the Wings rebuild. The Wings moved pending RFA Andreas Athanasiou at the deadline, showing that not just pending UFAs would be part of the change with Yzerman and the Wings.

Yzerman said that they were trying to add future assets in draft picks and prospects. They looked at where they would be as a team in the upcoming years, the market value for someone like Athanasiou and the cost to re-sign him.