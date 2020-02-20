NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Florida Panthers, and the Minnesota Wild

Several Canucks popped up in the rumor mill … Continue interest in Wayne Simmonds

Patrick Johnston: Have heard Vancouver Canucks forward Adam Gaudette‘s name come up in a few different places on Tuesday.

TSN 1040: Pierre LeBrun on Gaudette: “I have not heard his name mentioned in trade talks.”

Rick Dhaliwal: (going off of Johnston’s above tweet) Wonder if they are the same people who are mentioning defenseman Troy Stecher‘s name.

TSN Radio 1040: Rick Dhaliwal said that Canucks defenseman Chris Tanev isn’t being shopped. Troy Stecher might be on the trade market though.

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Vancouver Canucks could make another move by the deadline. believes they are interested in New Jersey Devils winger Wayne Simmonds, but if they can’t acquire him, they’ll look for some toughness elsewhere.

Simmonds has an eight-team no-trade list, but the Canucks safe on that front. The Canucks were runner up to sign him last offseason.

Could the Panthers use Vincent Trocheck to land a top-four defenseman?

Pierre LeBrun: Florida Panthers GM Dale Tallon said that Denis Malgin‘s agent had asked them several times about a trade out of Florida.

Jason (@Account4hockey): Pierre LeBrun said on TSN 1050 that the Florida Panthers are another team that is busy looking for a top-four defenseman.

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Florida Panthers forward Vincent Trocheck has his name out there, but doesn’t believe the Panthers are shopping him. Sources are saying that teams are calling. The Panthers could use a top-four defenseman, so they will listen on Trocheck.

If someone offers GM Dale Tallon a legit top-four defenseman that has some term left on his deal, they have to at least consider it.

Would there be a fit with Minnesota Wild and defenseman left-handed defenseman Jonas Brodin? Wild GM Bill Guerin may be wanting to hold on to Brodin now though, but he’d listen. Trocheck might interest him.

The Buffalo Sabres could be another team that has interest in Trocheck, same with the Arizona Coyotes.

LeBrun doesn’t think Trocheck will end up getting traded at the deadline, but teams are calling.