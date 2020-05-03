NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers, Mikko Lehtonen, and the Boston Bruins

Benning talking to UFA agents but…

TSN Radio Vancouver: Vancouver Canucks GM Jim Benning on pending free agent goaltender Jacob Markstrom: “I’ve been talking to his agent, but we really haven’t been talking contract much with the uncertainty. We don’t know what the cap will be like next year, we don’t know if we’ll finish this season.”

TSN Radio Vancouver: Benning continued: “There’s just too many unknowns right now. I’ve been in contract with all their agents – Chris Tanev, Toffoli. But we’re in a holding pattern right now, so as soon as we have a better idea of where we’ll be at next year, and where the cap is at, we’ll go from there.”

If given the option, the Oilers should use a compliance buyout on Neal

Mark Spector of Sportsnet: (mailbag) If the NHL gives teams the option for compliance buyouts, the Edmonton Oilers should use it on forward James Neal. The Oilers won the Neal-Milan Lucic trade but being able to get out of his $5.75 million cap hit for the next three years would be a good idea. Would bet that GM Ken Holland would do it.

Three of the teams looking at Lehtonen … Bruins will have decisions on next years free agents

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: 26-year old Finnish defenseman Mikko Lehtonen is looking to head to North America for next season after having his contract with Jokerit mutually terminated. Los Angeles Kings, New Jersey Devils and Montreal Canadiens are among the teams that are looking at the left-handed, puck-moving defenseman.

Boston Bruins forward David Krejci doesn’t plan on retiring after his contract expires after next season. He’ll be 36-year old by the time the 2021-22 season rolls around. Jason Studnicka could push him for the second-line center spot by then. Tuukka Rask has a year left on his contract at $7 million. The Bruins will likely need to give raises to Sean Kuraly, Ondrej Kase, Nick Ritchie and Brandon Carlo after next season.