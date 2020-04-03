NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Carolina Hurricanes and the San Jose Sharks

Vancouver Canucks notes

Rick Dhaliwal: According to a Harvard source, it will be at least a few weeks before Jack Rathbone makes a decision whether to sign with the Vancouver Canucks or return to school.

Rick Dhaliwal: Nikita Tryamkin‘s agent Todd Diamond on TSN 1040 radio in Vancouver if he’d go to Utica of the AHL: “Makes no sense at all, I don ’t see that script happening.”

Rick Dhaliwal: Canucks pending RFA forward Reid Boucher led Utica in scoring this season. There are lot of European teams calling on him. He will stay in North America next season. He didn’t get a shot with the Canucks this past season and his future with the organization is unknown.

Hurricanes draft pick may be thinking free agency

Andy Strickland: Carolina Hurricanes 2017 2nd round pick Luke Martin is not expected to sign with the team.

If the defenseman is not signed by August 15th (date could be pushed back) he would become an unrestricted free agent.

Sharks GM and Joe Thornton talk every two days

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: It’s not known if Joe Thornton decides to play next season if he’ll be back with the San Jose Sharks or if he could end up somewhere else.

Sharks GM Doug Wilson said that he talks with the pending unrestricted free agent forward “every two days.”

“Like every other player, we’ll sit down with him and we’ll do the evaluation at the end of the year,” Wilson said. “I think you all know how we feel about him. The conversations that he and I have will stay between he and I.”

Wilson said that fellowing pending UFA forward Stefan Noesen made a positive impression with the organization both on and off the ice. The Sharks had picked him off waivers back in December.