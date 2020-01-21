NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the New York Rangers

The Canucks could be buyers at the deadline, and extension talk with some pending UFA could start soon

Rick Dhaliwal of The Athletic: The Vancouver Canucks could be buyers at the trade deadline.

Contract extension talks with goaltender Jacob Markstrom and defenseman Chris Tanev could be starting soon.

Markstrom’s agent has said that he’d like to stay in the stay in Vancouver, but he’s focusing on the season now and not his contract situation.

There are some comparables that put Markstrom in the $5 million range, but with the way he’s playing, he’ll be looking for over $6 million a season.

Defenseman Chris Tanev could be looking for a raise from his $5.25 million cap hit, $4.45 million salary.

A source doesn’t think the Canucks would trade the rights to Nikita Tryamkin at the deadline.

“They would be afraid to move him. They are still enticed by his size and mobility.”

Tryamkin’s agent said he’d talk to the Canucks after his season is finished. His KHL deal expires on April 30th but he can’t sign a deal with the Canucks until after July 1st.

Defenseman Troy Stecher‘s name has also been in the rumor mill this season. Would the Canucks consider not sending him a qualifying offer this offseason as they did with Ben Hutton last year?

The Canucks have until August 15th to sign 2016 third-round pick Will Lockwood.

“Hopefully it happens. That has been the plan every day since I got drafted by the Canucks. Hopefully it works out for both sides. My dream was to play four years at Michigan, just like the dream to play in Vancouver, being a part of the Canucks organization. ”

Buchnevich could join the list of Rangers that could be moved by the deadline

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: New York Rangers forward Pavel Buchnevich has been battling an illness lately, which may in part be why he was demoted to the fourth line last game.

Despite getting top-six minutes and on their second power-play, he hasn’t been producing offensively.

Leading up to the trade deadline he may find his name joining the potential list of players that could be on the move.

Other Rangers whose names will be in the rumor mill include Chris Kreider, Ryan Strome, Anthony DeAngelo and Alexandar Georgiev.