NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Montreal Canadiens

Baertschi still looking at the NHL over Europe

Rick Dhaliwal: The agent, Andre Rufener, for Vancouver Canucks forward Sven Baertschi said that there are teams from Europe that are calling about Baertschi. Talks aren’t lasting that long: “the discussions are short. Sven wants to play in NHL, whether it ’s Vancouver or not, he will be ready.”

Rick Dhaliwal: Rufener continued: “Sven proved everyone wrong about his health, he had no issues whatsoever with concussions. Sven is in good mental and physical shape and he can still help out an NHL team.”

Transfer agreement holding up Noglander signing

Rick Dhaliwal: Sources are saying that it could be a while before there is a new IIHF transfer agreement.

The lack of a new agreement is holding up the Vancouver Canucks signing forward Nils Noglander.

Romanov still deciding on where to play

TSN: NHL teams as of May 1st are able to KHL free agents, though teams have been told that if a player signs now, deals have to be for next season.

Montreal Canadiens prospect Alexander Romanov is weighing his future according to agent Dan Milstein.

“Over the next couple of weeks we will discuss different options,” Milstein said. “I would expect he would make a decision based on this year’s NHL season. It’s possible, depending on what happens, that if Montreal wants him he could probably sign and come this year instead of waiting for next season. Because he would be free to sign after May 1.”

Milstein told Pierre LeBrun that Romanov signing for the remainder of this season would be an option (if there is a season – deals that include this season are not permitted while the season is suspended). Romanov re-signing with CSKA Moscow is also an option.