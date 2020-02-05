NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks and Chicago Blackhawks – From Not Moving To Tradeable
NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks and Chicago Blackhawks - From Not Moving To Tradeable
© David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Up next
Author
From not moving to tradeable – Vancouver Canucks

Thomas Drance of The Athletic: The NHL trade deadline is three weeks away. Looking at the Vancouver Canucks from not moving to tradeable.

Not MovingJay Beagle, Jacob Markstrom, J.T. Miller, Bo Horvat, Quinn Hughes, Elias Pettersson, Tyler Myers, Micheal Ferland, and Alex Edler.

Not moving unless there’s a blockbusterAdam Gaudette, Thatcher Demko, Antoine Roussel, Tanner Pearson, Chris Tanev, Jake Virtanen, Brock Boeser.

Could move if the Canucks decide to sellTroy Stecher, Tim Schaller, Oscar Fantenberg, Josh Leivo, and Tyler Motte.

Could move if the Canucks decide to buyNikolay Goldobin, Assorted other draft picks (conditional first owed to the Lightning), 2021 2nd round pick, Nikita Tryamkin, and Kole Lind.

Will only move if the player desires itJordie Benn.

Cap flexibility trade divisionSven Baertschi, Brandon Sutter, and Loui Eriksson.

From not moving to tradeable – Chicago Blackhawks

Scott Powers and Mark Lazerus: The Chicago Blackhawks have three weeks before they need to decide if they are buyers or sellers. Teams will be calling GM Stan Bowman to see who he’s will to move.

The untouchablesPatrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Alex DeBrincat, Kirby Dach, Adam Boqvist, Dominik Kubalik and Ryan Carpenter.

The unmoveablesBrent Seabrook, Calvin de Haan, Andrew Shaw, Zack Smith, and Olli Maatta.

Not going anywhereConnor Murphy, Alex Nylander, David Kampf, Dennis Gilbert, Slater Koekkoek, Matthew Highmore, and Nick Seeler.

Could be moved only if things go south in a hurryDuncan Keith, Brandon Saad, Drake Caggiula, and Dylan Strome.

Could be moved if Blackhawks go big-game huntingDylan Sikura, Nicolas Beaudin, and a 2020 first-round pick.

Most likely to be on the blockErik Gustafsson, Corey Crawford and Robin Lehner.