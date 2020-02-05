NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks and Chicago Blackhawks – From Not Moving To Tradeable

From not moving to tradeable – Vancouver Canucks

Thomas Drance of The Athletic: The NHL trade deadline is three weeks away. Looking at the Vancouver Canucks from not moving to tradeable.

Not Moving – Jay Beagle, Jacob Markstrom, J.T. Miller, Bo Horvat, Quinn Hughes, Elias Pettersson, Tyler Myers, Micheal Ferland, and Alex Edler.

Not moving unless there’s a blockbuster – Adam Gaudette, Thatcher Demko, Antoine Roussel, Tanner Pearson, Chris Tanev, Jake Virtanen, Brock Boeser.

Could move if the Canucks decide to sell – Troy Stecher, Tim Schaller, Oscar Fantenberg, Josh Leivo, and Tyler Motte.

Could move if the Canucks decide to buy – Nikolay Goldobin, Assorted other draft picks (conditional first owed to the Lightning), 2021 2nd round pick, Nikita Tryamkin, and Kole Lind.

Will only move if the player desires it – Jordie Benn.

Cap flexibility trade division – Sven Baertschi, Brandon Sutter, and Loui Eriksson.

From not moving to tradeable – Chicago Blackhawks

Scott Powers and Mark Lazerus: The Chicago Blackhawks have three weeks before they need to decide if they are buyers or sellers. Teams will be calling GM Stan Bowman to see who he’s will to move.

The untouchables – Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Alex DeBrincat, Kirby Dach, Adam Boqvist, Dominik Kubalik and Ryan Carpenter.

The unmoveables – Brent Seabrook, Calvin de Haan, Andrew Shaw, Zack Smith, and Olli Maatta.

Not going anywhere – Connor Murphy, Alex Nylander, David Kampf, Dennis Gilbert, Slater Koekkoek, Matthew Highmore, and Nick Seeler.

Could be moved only if things go south in a hurry – Duncan Keith, Brandon Saad, Drake Caggiula, and Dylan Strome.

Could be moved if Blackhawks go big-game hunting – Dylan Sikura, Nicolas Beaudin, and a 2020 first-round pick.

Most likely to be on the block – Erik Gustafsson, Corey Crawford and Robin Lehner.