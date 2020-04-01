NHL Rumors: Tuukka Rask Clarifies Comments … 15 NHL Players Who May Have Played Their Last Game

Rask clarifies comments about his playing future
Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports: Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask was on WEEI radio yesterday morning. Rask has a year left on his contract and clarified that he hasn’t made any decisions on his playing future after his contract is up.
“Listen, I remember the interview if you can even call it an interview. This reporter asked me some questions right after practice when I was packing my bag, and all I said was my contract’s up (in 2021) so every option is on the table,” said Rask. “I haven’t made any decisions on any direction yet, obviously we’re not even playing hockey right now, so that’ll be in the future. But it’s definitely not in my mind right now, just trying to take care of the family now and go back to hockey whenever that happens and then go from there.
“I’m sure we’re going to have good conversations with (Don Sweeney) after this season and go from there. But I’m only 34, so it’s not too old, might play another year or two and go from there. I don’t want to promise anything either way because you never know what’s going to happen.”
15 players who may have played their last game in the NHL
1. Ryan Miller – Anaheim Ducks – Earlier this month: “Too soon – can’t even process what is happening,” Miller said. “I think I need to get clear of the real-world issues that surround us … and then sit with my wife and have a real discussion about where we are at with things.”
2. Henrik Lundqvist – New York Rangers
3. Justin Williams – Carolina Hurricanes
4. Mikko Koivu – Minnesota Wild
5. Jay Bouwmeester – St. Louis Blues
6. Brent Seabrook – Chicago Blackhawks
7. David Backes – Anaheim Ducks
8. Craig Anderson – Ottawa Senators
9. Dan Hamhuis – Nashville Predators
10. Ron Hainsey – Ottawa Senators
11. Andrew Ladd – New York Islanders
12. Jimmy Howard – Detroit Red Wings
13. Trevor Daley – Detroit Red Wings
14. Roman Polak – Dallas Stars
15. Jonathan Ericsson – Detroit Red Wings
Honorable mentions: Mike Smith (Edmonton Oilers), Andy Greene (New York Islanders), Deryk Engelland (Vegas Golden Knights), Justin Abdelkader (Detroit Red Wings), Trevor Lewis (Los Angeles Lewis)