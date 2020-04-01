NHL Rumors: Tuukka Rask Clarifies Comments … 15 NHL Players Who May Have Played Their Last Game

Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports: Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask was on WEEI radio yesterday morning. Rask has a year left on his contract and clarified that he hasn’t made any decisions on his playing future after his contract is up.

“Listen, I remember the interview if you can even call it an interview. This reporter asked me some questions right after practice when I was packing my bag, and all I said was my contract’s up (in 2021) so every option is on the table,” said Rask. “I haven’t made any decisions on any direction yet, obviously we’re not even playing hockey right now, so that’ll be in the future. But it’s definitely not in my mind right now, just trying to take care of the family now and go back to hockey whenever that happens and then go from there.

“I’m sure we’re going to have good conversations with (Don Sweeney) after this season and go from there. But I’m only 34, so it’s not too old, might play another year or two and go from there. I don’t want to promise anything either way because you never know what’s going to happen.”