NHL Rumors: Training Camp, Jacob Markstrom, and the Detroit Red Wings Goaltending Situation

Camp starting back up at the start of June?

John Scott:: Had heard (late last week) that NHL camp would open back up on June 1st and that European players could start coming back to their teams’ cities soon.

Markstrom has no plans to leave Vancouver

Iain MacIntyre: Vancouver Canucks pending free agent goaltender Jacob Markstrom:

“I want to stay in Vancouver. That’s my goal. That’s pretty much 100 per cent of my mindset: I’m still a Vancouver Canuck and I’m super proud of being it. I have no plans of leaving.”

The Red Wings need to address their goaltending situation this offseason

Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press: One area Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman is going to need to address their goaltending situation.

It’s doubtful that Jimmy Howard will be back after posting a 2-23-2 record with a 4.20 GAA and .882 SV percentage. Jonathan Bernier went 15-22-3 with a 2.95 GAA and .907 SV percentage. They don’t really have anyone in the system to make the jump next season and take over for Bernier.

Free agent options that may not be fits include:

Braden Holtby – He may not be interested in playing for a rebuilding team and the Red Wings may not be interested in paying his asking price.

Robin Lehner – Like Holtby, the Red Wings may not be interested in spending that much for a goalie.

Realistic free agent options:

Cam Talbot – Coming off a 12-10-2 season with a .919 SV percentage while making $2.75 million. Could be a nice 1A and 1B situation with Bernier.

Jaroslav Halak – Could be another good 1A and 1B option. Posted a 18-6-6 record with a 2.39 GAA and .919 SV percentage with the Boston Bruins.

Anton Khudobin – Coming off a $2.5 million deal with the Dallas Stars. The 33-year old has never had a season with a save percentage below .900.

Thomas Greiss – The 34-year old has a .913 or better save percentage in four of the past five seasons. Coming off a $3.33 million deal with the New York Islanders,

Jacob Markstrom – The 30-year old has posted a 23-16-4 with a 2.75 GAA and .918 SV percentage on the final year of his deal with the Vancouver Canucks with a $3.67 million salary cap hit.