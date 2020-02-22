NHL Rumors: Trade Deadline Primers For The Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames

Winnipeg Jets trade deadline primer

Ryan Dixon of Sportsnet: The Winnipeg Jets added third-line center Cody Eakin yesterday for a mid-round draft pick. They also acquired defenseman Dylan DeMelo from the Ottawa Senators earlier in the week. It’s doubtful there is a trade out there that would turn them into serious contenders but GM Kevin Cheveldayoff is rewarding the team with few helpful additions to make a run for the playoffs.

The Jets could still use a little help on the backend.

Assets that they may consider moving include Jack Roslovic, or one of their higher-end forwards. Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler are safe, and the same can likely be said for Patrik Laine, Nikolaj Ehlers, and Kyle Connor.

Draft Picks

2020: 1st, 2nd, 5th, 6th

2021: 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 5th, 6th

Defensemen with term if the Jets are looking to make a bolder move include Jonas Brodin, Mathew Dumba, or Josh Manson.

Calgary Flames trade deadline primer

Eric Francis of Sportsnet: The Calgary Flames have been inconsistent, but are still in the race. They have been looking for a top-six forward for a while now. The asking prices are high, so GM Brad Treliving may look for depth on their blue line with the injuries to Mark Giordano and Travis Hamonic.

Assets the Flames could look at moving include Sam Bennett, Mark Jankowski, Jon Gillies and draft picks.

2020: 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th (SJ), 5th, 6th, 7th.

2021: 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th.

A bold move would be to go after Columbus Blue Jackets forward Josh Anderson. He remains out and it’s not known when he’ll be back. They would obviously need doctors clearance before making the move.

There is some talk that the Blue Jackets may be concerned about being to sign him long-term. Acquiring cost could be around what the New Jersey Devils got for Blake Coleman – a first-round pick and a top prospect.

Trading for Devils Kyle Palmieri could be a safer move.

The Flames should avoid paying a high price for a rental player.