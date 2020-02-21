NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs – Thornton, Stecher, Ristolainen, Namestnikov, Petry, and More

Potential Maple Leafs trade targets

Ryan Fancy: Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman: “I could see Toronto liking Thornton” … “Toronto’s looking for depth”

Rick Dhaliwal: Wouldn’t be a surprise if the Maple Leafs had an interest in Canucks defenseman Troy Stecher.

James (@Account4hockey: Elliotte Friedman was on WGR 550 radio and said that he’d be shocked if the Maple Leafs traded for Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen.

If the price was low enough, any team would do anything, but…

TSN: Darren Dreger said that the Maple Leafs were one of at least four teams to inquire about Ottawa Senators forward Vladislav Namestnikov.

The Fourth Period: It’s believed that the Maple Leafs are one of the teams that have shown some interest in Montreal Canadiens’ defenseman Jeff Petry. Petry has a year left on his contract at a $5.5 million cap hit. It would take a really strong offer for the Canadiens to move him to the Maple Leafs or anywhere else.

The Canadiens are believed to be looking for a first-round pick, a top prospect and another asset. The Leafs don’t own their first-round pick this year.

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: There is panic and anxiety in Leafland, but Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas believes in his group.

The Maple Leafs need help on the blue line, someone who can get the puck out the zone, kill penalties, maybe a bit physical.

“We could add a defenceman, but just to say that we did is not probably something we would do,” Dubas said. “We would want someone to move the needle for us in the long run, not in the short run — unless it was the perfect deal.”

A right-handed defenseman with term would be at top of their want list. Mathew Dumba, Jonas Brodin, Josh Manson, and Rasmus Ristolainen could be options.

Other blue line targets – pending UFAs – include Sami Vatanen, Erik Gustafsson and Ron Hainsey.

Assets the Maple Leafs could move include Kasperi Kapanen, Alexander Kerfoot, Jeremy Bracco, and draft picks.

2020: 2nd, 4th, 4th (VGK), 6th, 6th (CAR), 6th (COL), 7th (SJS), 7th (WPG), 7th (STL)

2021: 1st, 2nd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th