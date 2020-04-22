NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs – Spezza, Hyman, Who Could Be Back Next Year and Who Could Be Gone

Spezza hopes he be back with the Maple Leafs next season

Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com: 37-year old Jason Spezza plans on playing next season, and he hopes he can re-sign with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“I definitely feel like I have game left and there is nowhere I’d rather be than play another year here in Toronto,” Spezza said. “I do hope it works out. “At this point, it’s not the focus (because of the pandemic), but I would love to be back. I feel we’re building things with this club and I want to be part of it.”

In 58 games this season Spezza recorded nine goals and 16 assists. Mike Babcock had healthy scratched Spezza 10 times in their first 23 games this season.

May not be easy for the Leafs to fit in Hyman when his contract is up

Kevin McGran of the Toronto Star: (mailbag) Both Zach Hyman and Frederik Andersen have a year left on their contract. The Toronto Maple Leafs don’t have anyone in their system who is close to being a full-time starting goaltender.

With where the salary cap ends up, it may not be easy for the Maple Leafs to re-sign Hyman. There is time before he becomes a free agent, so there is hope the league can bounce back somewhat before that time.

Who could stay and who could be gone for the Maple Leafs for the 2020-21 season

Jonas Siegel and James Mirtle of The Athletic: Looking at the Toronto Maple Leafs and who could be back next season and who could be gone.

Not going anywhere – Auston Matthews, William Nylander, John Tavares, Mitch Marner, Morgan Rielly, Jake Muzzin, Jack Campbell, Rasmus Sandin, Justin Holl, and Zach Hyman.

Very likely staying put – Frederik Andersen, Jason Spezza, Pierre Engvall, Travis Dermott, Ilya Mikheyev, Frederik Gauthier, Denis Malgin, Calle Rosen, and Martin Marincin.

The 50/50 folks – Kasperi Kapanen, Andreas Johnsson, Alex Kerfoot, and Kyle Clifford.

The 99 percent (not returning) club – Tyson Barrie and Cody Ceci.